Vintage track and field head coach Dave Augustus recalled on May 30 the first time he saw Sophia Notaro, exactly four years before.

She was competing in the long jump for St. Apollinaris in the Napa City Championship Meet at Harvest Middle School.

“This little eighth-grader came bebopping down the runway and popped out a 15-2(½) and I thought ‘Holy smokes, who is this young person?’” Augustus recalled. “So I pulled her aside and asked ‘Where are you going to school next year?’ and she goes ‘I’m going to Vintage.’ Little did I know, but two or three weeks later, Vintage would reach out to me with the offer to be head coach of track and field. Having a freshman who could jump 15-2 was not the reason I said yes, but it was incredible to know she was going to be on the team.”

Those were the early years of Notaro’s rivalry with then-St. John’s Lutheran eighth-grader Liliana Hobaugh, who finished second at their middle school meet at 14-10.

Four years to the day later, Notaro was in the Vintage career center signing at letter of intent to continue her track and field career at the NCAA Division I level with the United States Naval Academy.

Hobaugh went on to star at Justin-Siena, Vintage’s Vine Valley Athletic League rival in many sports. She and Notaro were juniors when they squared off in a VVAL dual meet at Justin-Siena and Notaro won the long jump at 18-3 and Hobaugh was second at 17-10½. Both marks were personal records they would never surpass.

This year, Hobaugh qualified for the state meet in the long jump with a second-place finish in the North Coast Section Meet of Champions at Dublin High with a mark of 17-8½, while Notaro just missed in that event with a fourth-place mark of 17-4.

But Notaro did qualify for the state meet in two other events, something that hasn’t been accomplished by a Napa Valley athlete in many years, stamping tickets to Clovis in both the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.

“It’s been an honor to be around Sophia the last four years,” Augustus added. “COVID got in the way, but we started strong and finished even stronger, and now she’s got bigger things to do. We’re so proud of her.”

Jeff Ansley, who coaches the Crushers’ hurdlers and jumpers, saw during Notaro’s first practices as a freshman that she could keep up with Vintage’s best hurdler at the time, too.

“When I had her back (in the pack) with her friends, she didn’t do the thing. But when I put her up with (2021 graduate) Julia Scheumann and she was competitive, I said ‘This girl needs to be at the front of the group from now on.’ So it’s been a super privilege for me. Coaching her has been a four-year journey — I’m all gray now — but she’s developed so much.

“She was shy the first couple of years, so there was not a lot of rapport back and forth when you’re trying to read an athlete — what do they like, what do they not like, trying to mesh things. You’ve got the science and the methodology, but you also have to look at their personality and things that they want to do, can do, and are willing to do. So some of that was difficult, but in the last couple of years it’s gotten way better in our conversations and being able to coach her and just sit back and watch her do her thing has been super fun.”

Notaro’s 18-3 in the long jump also broke the school record of 18-1¼ set by senior Bailey Loban as a senior in 2018.

“You don’t get a lot of athletes like her,” Ansley said. “I’ve coached a couple of record holders here at Vintage, but (Notaro) was by far the best jumper that I’ve had. I didn’t do well enough this year to get her where she wanted to go (the state meet in the long jump), but it’s been a privilege and an honor to be around her and I think she’ll do awesome things.

“When coaches look at athletes, we want to see attitude, encouragement, kids that give, and even though she was super quiet, she was always smiling, always in a good mood. A lot of times I didn’t even realize when she was upset, but she had high expectations for herself. I had high expectations for her, as well. I envisioned her making the state meet in the hurdles. That was the goal, and she made it. I’m super proud. It’s been an honor.”

Randy Pridmore, whose daughter Ella was a senior captain while playing with Notaro on this year’s Vintage basketball team, and Marcus Notaro coached their daughters’ teams when they were in the third through eighth grades.

“I saw the freakish athletic skills that she possessed, even back then,” he said of Notaro. “I was able to follow their group to Vintage and coach them at the JV level. They were strong the first year (23-2 overall, 11-1 VVAL) and then got squashed by COVID the second year and I (stepped down) after that.

“But just to watch her grow up. It’s funny, talking about her shyness, she was always that way, but she came around. Now it’s like day and night.

“I’ll never forget when they were in third grade, we’d all put our hands in the circle afterwards and yell ‘1-2-3’ and she would just sit there. She wouldn’t do it. But like Jeff said, you figure everybody’s personality out and what makes them click. What a great kid.”

Notaro has the second-fastest hurdle times in school history — 15.84 seconds in the 100 hurdles in the preliminaries at this year’s MOC, and 46.27 seconds in the 300 hurdles in the VVAL Championships at Casa Grande, where she won by nearly 4 seconds.

“We’ve been hearing forever about how shy she is, but knowing her and watching her through the years, she has a competitive drive that, because she’s quiet, I think folks don’t really know about, but it’s something we’ve seen since the time she was a baby,” Marcus Notaro said. “She never crawled. She scooted on her butt, and when she was able to do that, she would race Anthony.

“I vividly remember in our grass backyard, you could race back and forth and that’s what she wanted to do. She’d want to race Anthony, she’d want to race me, she’d want to race the dog, she’d want to race her grandparents. She always had this fire to compete, even to be the student with the most reading minutes. She always had this desire to win.

“In middle school at the Twilight Meet, she would go from event to event. I don’t know if she was even signed up for all of them, but you’d turn around and she was running in the 800. You’d ask ‘Are we going home now? It’s like 35 degrees out, and you turn around and she’s jumping into the 4x400 relay. She just had that passion to run and that passion to compete.”

She also liked basketball — so much that during her sophomore year, when all sports were played in the spring and basketball and track were held simultaneously, she still participated in both.

“She played so hard in both that I remember watching her wither away because she had been so dedicated and competitive,” Marcus said. “During her senior year, she had some injuries and fought through them at (the MOC) to qualify for state. Considering the physical things that were happening, seeing her gut it out at the end to get to state showed her quiet but competitive nature.

“The other thing that maybe folks don’t realize, because of her quietness, is her commitment to being part of a team. She has always been willing to do that, be it in basketball or in track and field. She would always do what dirty work needed to be done without saying a word. She really embraced being a team captain, whether in cross country or track and field, and just knowing what to do. She wanted to be there, she wanted to help, and she wanted to be that teammate. She didn’t have to be told to do it. She wants to be a leader, and she does that in her own, quiet way. Those things will certainly help her in competing for Navy.”

He acknowledged that her daughter didn’t adapt and overcome all on her own.

“In her time at Vintage, she’s had incredible coaching in every sport she’s competed in — positive energy from coaches who taught skills that are not just for sports but for life.”

The only other family member who has been in the military is her brother, who graduated from Vintage last year and just finished his first year at the United States Military Academy West Point.

But it wasn’t because her brother was in the Army that Sophia wanted to go into the Navy. Both became intrigued with the military from listening to the World War II stories told by Verno Larson, a family friend when they were growing up in Prosser, Wash.

Larson, who passed away at age 97 in April 2021 in Cedar City, Utah, joined the Army right after high school graduation in 1943. According to his obituary, he flew several WWII aircraft, including the P-38 and B-17 and was ultimately assigned to be a B-29 Bomber pilot. He served in the Pacific, even flying low level reconnaissance over the aftermath of the atomic bombs in Japan. After the war, he worked as an aerospace engineer. He was a “thrifty, brilliant world traveler that could tell stories, most of them about his own life, that kept you on the edge of your seat,” the piece read.

Listening to Larson was a tradition passed on by Marcus, who also enjoyed hearing Larson’s stories as a child.

“His wife was a code breaker in England, and we all liked listening to the stories and it rubbed off on Sophia in particular because she wants to fly,” he said.

Sophia not only wants to become a Navy pilot but will be majoring in aeronautical engineering. With a 4.72 cumulative GPA at Vintage, 3.94 unweighted, she should be able to get through with flying colors.

Vintage Athletic Director Cam Neal noted during the signing ceremony that Sophia was named scholar-athlete of the year for track and field, and Vintage’s Female Athlete of the Year. As the latter, he said, she will receive scholarship money from the Hall of Fame and be invited to attend and speak at the Vintage Athletic Hall of Fame dinner in October. Having had a friend who attended the Naval Academy, however, Neal said he’ll understand if Sophia can’t make it home for the event.

Meanwhile, her brother supports her but also keeps her grounded.

“I think you have a very good work ethic,” Anthony told her at the signing ceremony. “You’ve accomplished a lot more than I did in high school. I think the school you’re going to is going to be very difficult. I just experienced a freshman year at an academy and it’s very, very hard. But you have very good study habits and you always go to the gym and have a positive attitude. I think as long as you keep the habits you have and don’t let what you’re going through change you or your mindset when it comes to things, you’ll be all right.

“Most importantly, never quit. There will be times when you’re very, very tired and you’ll wonder how you’ll get through whatever you’re about to experience. Just tell yourself ‘five more steps’ and do not get frustrated. That’s what the school you’re about to attend is going to try to do. It’s going to try to make you frustrated. But I think you’ll be all right. Just keep doing what you’re doing. You’re going to be a Division I athlete. I wish you good luck. I’m very proud of you.

“Go Army, beat Navy,” he said in closing, “except in track.”

Sophia said she liked the Naval Academy’s campus in Annapolis, Md., and the track facilities and coaching staff.

“It’s beautiful. It’s right on the ocean so you get that nice sea air, and the buildings are gorgeous,” she said. “I went to a track meet there. The coaches seemed to know what they’re doing, and excited and involved in the sport. They said obviously there’s work to be done, but It’s a great opportunity.”

She said it was hard to decide between the Army, where Larson flew planes, and the Navy.

“That took me the longest to decide,” she said. “I think it was just the career options afterwards. There’s more opportunities being in the Navy for what I want to do.”

As far as the long jump, she knows there’s room to improve.

“I still think I could do a lot of work on everything — technique, getting faster, getting stronger. There are always things to improve on,” she said.

She also looks forward to balancing school and sports for another four years.

“I guess I just like being busy. I try to do my work in class so I don’t have to do it at home,” she said. “I feel like I’m more competitive with myself than anything.”