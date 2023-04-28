The Vintage High track and field program won three of the four divisions at Napa High in a Big Game dual meet between crosstown rivals on Thursday.

The Crushers’ varsity girls won 89-42, their varsity boys 77-50, and their junior varsity girls 34-21.

Napa High’s JV boys won 101-26.

Three varsity boys each won twice individually for the Crushers. They were junior Tyler Diehl in the 100 meters (11.63 seconds) and 200 meters (24.11), sophomore Tyler Lehnecke in the shot put (35 feet, 8 inches) and discus (101-8), and junior Daylan McFall in the triple jump (PR 39-10) and high jump (season best 5-6).

Diehl also anchored sophomores Jack Greenberg, Owen Ferguson and Grant Shoop to victory in the 4x100 relay (45.64). Ferguson and Greenburg were followed by senior Piggot and junior anchor Richards on another win in the 4x400 relay (3:41.37). Piggot also won the 400 meters (personal record 54.84) and Richards in the 300 hurdles (PR 42.09).

Also winning individually for Vintage were sophomore Grayson Frye in the 1600 meters (4:44.79) and sophomore Valentin Arango in the 3200 meters (11:41.05).

Napa High’s varsity boys got two wins from senior Fox Bullis, in the 110 hurdles (20.47) and pole vault (PR 8-6. Also winning were senior Nico Franco in the 800 meters (PR 2:13.75) and junior Josiah Orozco in the long jump (PR 20-7½).

For the Vintage varsity girls, junior Paris Troendly swept the 100 meters (12.98) and 200 meters (26.71) and was part of both relay wins, running the third leg of the 4x100 with freshman Maya Wooten, junior Leyna Stein and sophomore anchor Kaylee Costella (52.32) and running the opening leg of the 4x400 followed by sophomore Kyla Piggott, junior Irene Pinilla Marinas and freshman Abby Condon (4:33.44).

Also winning twice individually for Vintage were senior Sophia Notaro in the long jump (17-0) and 100 hurdles (16.45) and freshman Kendall Bawden in the 800 meters (2:42.22) and 1600 meters (6:12.91).

With one Vintage win apiece were junior Naomi Tessier in the 3200 meters (13:54.90), sophomore Natalie Russell in the shot put (PR 29-2) and senior Ellie Kennedy in the discus (PR 115-3).

The Napa High varsity girls got two wins from senior Madeline McCarthy in the high jump (PR 4-9) and pole vault (7-7). Also winning were senior Haven Domecus in the triple jump (28-2) and sophomore Ava Mulcahy in the 300 hurdles (PR 1:09.14).

Junior varsity

Napa High freshmen Jack Moore and Josue Victorino each won three events to lead the JV boys the Big Game victory.

Moore won the 800 meters (2:27.13), 1600 meters (5:27.87) and 3200 meters (PR 12:10.24). Victorino won the 100 meters (12.70) and shot put (PR 34-4) and anchored the winning 4x100 relay team behind freshman Santiago Flores, sophomore Alfredo Rodriguez Figueroas and freshman Karson Feigel (49.41).

Winning twice were sophomore teammate Alfredo Rodriguez Figueroas in the 200 meters (27.02) and 400 meters (PR 57.12) and freshman Callyn Brandt in the 110 hurdles (20.83) and triple jump (PR 31-7½).

Winning the 300 hurdles for the Grizzlies was sophomore Nicholas Avina (1:04.40), while sophomore Matthew Lair took the pole vault (PR 8-6), and Flores won the long jump (PR 14-4).

Rodriguez Figueroas anchored behind sophomore Yohei Kawakami and freshmen Eli Scott and Seth Koehler to victory in the 4x400 relay (4:20.93).

Winning for Vintage was freshman Camren Oppedahl in the discus (PR 75-7).

The Vintage JV girls triumphed behind freshman sprinter Olivia Fry, who swept the 100 meters (15.02) and 200 meters (PR 30.95) and freshman thrower Brooklyn Perez, who claimed the shot put (PR 20-6½) and discus (48-2).

Also winning for Vintage were sophomore Maddie Chiu in the 800 meters (3:11.95) and sophomore Quetzaly Hernandez in the 1600 meters (7:01.58).

The Napa High JV girls got a pair of wins from sophomore hurdler Ava Mulcahy, who swept the 100s (PR 22.61) and 300s (PR 1:09.14).