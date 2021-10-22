Napa Valley Prep Volleyball: AmCan JV finishes 12-0 in VVAL

The American Canyon High junior varsity volleyball team wrapped up a 12-0 Vine Valley Athletic League campaign on Thursday night with a thrilling 23-25, 25-17, 16-14 comeback victory at Vintage.
“The team had a remarkable season,” head coach Rick Manibusan said after the Wolves finished 25-3-1 overall. “The coaching staff is very proud of their accomplishments. It was a barnburner from the start. The team fought for every point and pulled out the win in the end.”
American Canyon’s outside hitters “did an outstanding job on both ends of the court,” he said, led by Isabella Avila (3 aces, 10 digs, 8 kills), Danielle Abuan (4 digs, 2 kills), Isabella Trinidad (2 digs, 2 kills), Adrienne Nicolas (2 blocks, 11 digs, 3 kills) and Vanessa Vidrales-Zarate (3 aces, 21 digs, 3 kills).
Middle front blocking came from Ava Berry (3 aces, 2 blocks, 6 kills) and Jaelyn Denina (2 blocks, 2 kills). Directing the offense were Sophia Bernabe (12 digs, 8 assists) and Maleia Magaoay (3 aces, 5 assists), with Jasmine Gallegos (26 digs) and Keana Resultay (21 digs) defending the backcourt.
Justin-Siena 2, Petaluma 1
Frances Dulatre served her best game of the season and Lily Kaer led in both kills and assists in helping the Braves won their season finale at home Thursday night.
Varsity
Justin-Siena 3, Petaluma 0
The Braves wrapped up the VVAL co-championship, sharing it with Vintage, by sweeping visiting Petaluma on Thursday night, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19
Emery Messenger had 14 kills, Anna Hanson and Harper Wright each had 8 kills, and Ranessa Rualo collected 18 assists and 4 aces to lead Justin-Siena (14-5, 11-1 VVAL).
"We came into this season as underdogs and the girls fought so hard to accomplish our goal, which was to win league,” said Braves head coach Kate Reilley. “I couldn't be prouder of the girls and their amazing accomplishment this season. I can't wait to see what we accomplish in the postseason."
Vintage 3, American Canyon 0
The Crushers wrapped up their half of the co-title with a 25-15, 25-20, 25-15 sweep of visiting American Canyon on their Senior Night, recognizing their 10 seniors beforehand.
For the Wolves, Madison Gramlich had 2 aces, Alexa Berry had 5 kills and 3 blocks, Giselle Torres had 4 kills, 2 blocks and 8 assists, Arianna Pacheco had 18 digs, Tessa Castro had 12 digs, and Nalani Bustos had 10 assists.
Freshmen
Justin-Siena 2, Petaluma 1
Madyson Carson led the Braves in kills and Brynna Cohee had a strong performance overall as the Braves won their last match of the season at home Thursday night.