Napa Valley Prep Volleyball: AmCan JV finishes 12-0 in VVAL

Justin-Siena 3, Petaluma 0

The Braves wrapped up the VVAL co-championship, sharing it with Vintage, by sweeping visiting Petaluma on Thursday night, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19

Emery Messenger had 14 kills, Anna Hanson and Harper Wright each had 8 kills, and Ranessa Rualo collected 18 assists and 4 aces to lead Justin-Siena (14-5, 11-1 VVAL).

"We came into this season as underdogs and the girls fought so hard to accomplish our goal, which was to win league,” said Braves head coach Kate Reilley. “I couldn't be prouder of the girls and their amazing accomplishment this season. I can't wait to see what we accomplish in the postseason."

Vintage 3, American Canyon 0

The Crushers wrapped up their half of the co-title with a 25-15, 25-20, 25-15 sweep of visiting American Canyon on their Senior Night, recognizing their 10 seniors beforehand.

For the Wolves, Madison Gramlich had 2 aces, Alexa Berry had 5 kills and 3 blocks, Giselle Torres had 4 kills, 2 blocks and 8 assists, Arianna Pacheco had 18 digs, Tessa Castro had 12 digs, and Nalani Bustos had 10 assists.

Freshmen

Justin-Siena 2, Petaluma 1

Madyson Carson led the Braves in kills and Brynna Cohee had a strong performance overall as the Braves won their last match of the season at home Thursday night.