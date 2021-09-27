Napa Valley Prep Volleyball: American Canyon hosts tournament, wins bracket

American Canyon hosted the 25th annual Nor-Cal Volleyball Invitational on Saturday and came back strong to finish first in the bronze bracket.

Playing best-of-three matches, the Wolves went 0-3 in pool play. After Urban of San Francisco came back to beat them, 15-25, 25-13, 15-8, the Wolves were swept by Northgate, 25-19, 25-16, and Cloverdale, 25-15, 25-21.

In the afternoon, American Canyon found its rhythm and swept Galileo, 25-17, 25-21, and put away Salesian, 25-10, 19-25, 15-13.

In the five matches overall, the Wolves were led by Nalani Bustos (17 aces, 23 digs, 49 assists), Giselle Torres (5 aces, 26 kills, 18 digs, 21 assists), Ariana Pacheco (9 aces, 18 kills, 44 digs), Charlize Francisco (6 aces, 43 digs) and Kennedy Brown (13 kills, 11 digs, 2 blocks).

American Canyon also had contributions from Madison Gramlich (5 aces, 22 digs), Tessa Castro (6 aces, 20 digs), Samantha Cruz (5 aces, 15 digs), Gabriella Trinidad (6 kills, 3 digs) and Cassandra Kenning (2 kills, 3 digs).

The Wolves improved to 10-5 overall and will try to improve on their 3-2 Vine Valley Athletic League record when they host co-leader Vintage (9-4, 4-0 VVAL) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

