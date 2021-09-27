 Skip to main content
Napa Valley Prep Volleyball: American Canyon hosts tournament, wins bracket
Prep Volleyball

Napa Valley Prep Volleyball: American Canyon hosts tournament, wins bracket

Arianna Pacheco

American Canyon junior Arianna Pacheco (1), shown recording a kill at Justin-Siena last Tuesday night, had 18 kills in Saturday's tournament.

 Dean Ruggiero Photography

American Canyon hosted the 25th annual Nor-Cal Volleyball Invitational on Saturday and came back strong to finish first in the bronze bracket.

Playing best-of-three matches, the Wolves went 0-3 in pool play. After Urban of San Francisco came back to beat them, 15-25, 25-13, 15-8, the Wolves were swept by Northgate, 25-19, 25-16, and Cloverdale, 25-15, 25-21.

In the afternoon, American Canyon found its rhythm and swept Galileo, 25-17, 25-21, and put away Salesian, 25-10, 19-25, 15-13.

In the five matches overall, the Wolves were led by Nalani Bustos (17 aces, 23 digs, 49 assists), Giselle Torres (5 aces, 26 kills, 18 digs, 21 assists), Ariana Pacheco (9 aces, 18 kills, 44 digs), Charlize Francisco (6 aces, 43 digs) and Kennedy Brown (13 kills, 11 digs, 2 blocks).

American Canyon also had contributions from Madison Gramlich (5 aces, 22 digs), Tessa Castro (6 aces, 20 digs), Samantha Cruz (5 aces, 15 digs), Gabriella Trinidad (6 kills, 3 digs) and Cassandra Kenning (2 kills, 3 digs).

The Wolves improved to 10-5 overall and will try to improve on their 3-2 Vine Valley Athletic League record when they host co-leader Vintage (9-4, 4-0 VVAL) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Sports Reporter

Andy Wilcox is a sportswriter-photographer for the Napa Valley Register. He's had similar roles in Walnut Creek, Grass Valley, Auburn, Tracy and Patterson. He grew up in Ohio. His wife, Laura, is a pastry chef. He also enjoys playing guitar and piano.

