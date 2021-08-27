Napa Valley Prep Volleyball: American Canyon volleyball team stays undefeated

“The match was a true testament to how hard the team has been working over the past few weeks,” American Canyon head coach Katy O’Brien said. “They played smart and continued to fight until the very end. I admire how they continue to work together as a team, especially when things get tough or they are placed in pressure situations.”

Justin-Siena 3, Vacaville Christian 0

Eleanor Meyers had 10 kills and 3 terminal blocks in leading the Braves to the 25-12, 25-22, 25-19 win at Clark Gym on Tuesday.

Setter Cass Richardson had 5 kills and 11 assists and served 8 aces.

“Nights like tonight make me so excited to continue to watch this Justin-Siena team progress throughout this season,” Reilley said. “With four of our players out this week, our team rose to the occasion to dominate over a very talented Vacaville Christian team. Our tough serving neutralized their offense and our hitters dominated at the net."

The Justin-Siena JV swept Vacaville Christian in two games.

JV Volleyball

American Canyon 2, St. Helena 0