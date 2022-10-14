Napa Valley Prep Volleyball: Braves rally to hand Wolves 1st VVAL loss, 3-2

The Justin-Siena volleyball team dashed American Canyon’s hopes of becoming the first team to finish undefeated in Vine Valley Athletic League play, coming back from a 13-8 deficit in the fifth set to prevail 24-26, 25-17, 25-17, 19-25, 15-13 over the visiting Wolves on Thursday night at Clark Gym.

Anna Hanson had a game-high 23 kills along with 6 blocks, 7 digs and an ace for the second-place Braves (11-4, 8-2 VVAL), while Lauren Keller had 10 kills, Sofia Sebastiani had 8 kills and 3 blocks, and Jordan Washington had 5 kills and 7 blocks.

“Anna, our junior captain, rose to the occasion and picked our girls up and inspired them when they needed it. Her leadership showed tonight,” Justin-Siena head coach Kate Reilley said. “Sofia played an incredible game. She was a force to be reckoned with at the net.”

The quartet’s 46 kills wouldn’t have been possible without 27 assists from Justin-Siena’s pinpoint setter, junior Ranessa Rualo, who also had 7 digs.

Also helping tame the Wolves’ multi-player attack were senior Gabi George and freshman Gracie De Fina with 9 and 6 digs, respectively.

“Gracie kept us in the match during clutch moments at the serving line. She also played amazing defense against American Canyon’s great offense,” Reilley said. “What a match. The girls showed so much heart.”

For the first-place Wolves (20-4, 9-1 VVAL), Arianna Pacheco 11 kills and 21 digs, Giana Guintu 10 kills, Jaelyn Denina 7 kills and 2 blocks, Ava Berry 6 blocks and 6 kills, Libero Isabella Avila 32 digs, Giselle Torres 25 assists and 16 digs, and Nalani Bustos 11 digs, 18 assists and 2 aces.

“I’m very proud of the way that my girls fought,” American Canyon head coach Katy O’Brien said. “Justin has a solid defense, and we made some unfortunate errors at pivotal points in the match.”

The fifth set was tied five times before 4 service points by Guintu gave the Wolves a 10-5 lead. A Pacheco kill and a Bustos ace gave American Canyon a 13-8 lead, just 2 points away from handing the Braves their first sweep by a VVAL foe since Petaluma did it in 2019.

But Brumfield stepped to the back line and served out the match, making some unbelievable digs and saves, and Sebastiani ended the marathon match by smacking a perfect set from Rualo to the floor.

“Oh my gosh,” Reilley said of Brumfield’s service run. “For her to finish the game, it was almost like kismet. She had missed five serves earlier in the match and I told her ‘Don’t jump-serve — stay down and just put the ball in,’ and she said ‘No, I got this — I’ll put it in,’ and she did. She served seven in a row.”

The teams looked bound for another five-setter against each other after American Canyon led by no more than three points in winning the opening set.

In the second set, the Wolves never led after taking a 1-0 lead. Six huge Hanson kills helped Justin-Siena grab an 8-5 lead, and a block and a dink by Washington finally gave the Braves 5-point cushions late in the set.

The third set saw the Braves jump ahead 4-0 before Avila served American Canyon to within 6-5, with the help of a Berry block. But passing and hitting mistakes by the Wolves led to a 16-8 deficit that proved to hard to overcome.

The visitors turned the tables in the fourth set, as two blocks and a huge kill by Guintu staked them to a 5-1 lead. Kills by Keller and Hanson pulled Justin-Siena to within 6-5. But Berry’s blocking kept the Braves’ explosive offense from catching fire.

Hanson was asked if it was more stressful than fun.

“It was really fun,” she said. “I just felt like everyone was cheering everyone else. Yeah, we were all excited for our own kills and our own points, but I just feel like everyone screamed for each other and that’s when it’s the most fun. It took a lot of communication, but also a lot of team work. We had to reconnect and talk to each other when were down in the fifth set. Taking our own time to make each other know that we were there for each other really helped us the most, and was why we were so high there for a couple of sets. It was very mental out there, especially since we lost in five last time to them at their home, so I feel like a lot of it was almost revenge. We really wanted to win this one, too, because it was our Senior Night.”

Reilley said the match seemed similar to the Wolves’ 21-25, 25-22, 25-27, 15-25, 15-9 win over the Braves on Sept. 20.

“We go up one set, we go down one, back and forth, very emotional,” the coach said. “We let up a little bit in the fourth. We knew they were going to come back because they are an incredible team. We kept warning our girls that they are never going to give up, and they sure didn’t. But I’m so proud that our girls kept fighting back.

The Braves’ only seniors, George and captain Emery Messenger, were honored with a video shown in a darkened gym before the match. Messenger missed her third straight match after being sidelined by a concussion during a five-set home win over Sonoma Valley on Oct. 4 that avenged a 3-0 loss to the Dragons six nights earlier. She was injured during a 26-24 win in the third set of that wild match after the Braves had lost the first two sets.

“Emery is our loudest girl on the court, and it’s inspired a lot of other girls to communicate and be loud because we’re missing the loudest player on our team. It’s good to see, but when we do get quiet it’s very obvious.”

The Braves won despite missing 11 serves, including five in the first set.

“We had several two in a row and a couple of momentum killers, when we would get a huge call our way and miss a serve,” Reilley said. “You can’t ignore that.

“It felt like a championship,” Reilley said. “They’ll likely win league because we might be their only league loss, but it still feels sweet.”

“Getting so many of our freshmen involved — Gracie, Sofia and Lauren, who is filling in for Emery on the outside — and ready for playoffs is very exciting. It’s been really nice to see them rise to the occasion. I’m so excited for them to get their first taste of playoffs.”

Messenger, who has been on the varsity since she was a freshman, said her head was feeling better.

“I’m hopefully going to be able to play in the playoffs,” she said. “But it’s so much fun watching my team grow on and off the court. When they go down they always find a way to come back. There are so many girls, including myself, will come to school the next day with no voice. There’s so many good players on this team. It was our turn to take the win tonight and we really showed up and played our game. It’s probably one of the best matches we’ve played this entire season.

“Reagan has been struggling a little with her serve, but our coaches told her ‘You proved us wrong. You did amazing.’ Gracie also played well. She’s a defensive specialist but she passed so well, and the person who has been going in for me, Lauren, did an amazing job. She’s been killing it. I used to play pepper with her in the backyard. Just watching her play and how she’s grown as a player, she’s amazing.”

Justin-Siena is 3-1 in five-set matches this season, all coming in league play. One of them was at home over third-place Vintage, which hosts the Braves on Tuesday before they close the season at Petaluma.

American Canyon has made a huge comeback as a program, from being 0-12 in the VVAL in 2019 when Pacheco and Torres were freshmen, to 6-6 last season, to nearly becoming the first volleyball team in five years of VVAL play to finish undefeated in league.

Now the Wolves have two home matches left, against Casa Grande on Tuesday and Vintage on Thursday, to seal up their first VVAL title.