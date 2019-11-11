For the second consecutive season, the Calistoga volleyball team is heading to the CIF NorCal playoffs.
The Wildcats (14-9) were named the No. 7 seed in the Div. 6 bracket and will face No. 2 seed Fall River on the road in the first round on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Fall River (27-7) is located in McArthur, a town a little over 70 miles northeast of Redding, about a four-and-a-half-hour drive for the Wildcats.
The Bulldogs finished second in the Shasta Cascade league at 8-2 and went on to win the Div. 6 Northern Section title as the No. 3 seed, upsetting No. 1 seed Burney, 3-0, in the championship game. They’ll enter NorCals riding an eight-match winning streak.
The Wildcats, meanwhile, had their run in the Div. 6 North Coast Section playoffs cut short by No. 7 seed San Francisco Waldorf in the semifinals. The Wildcats, playing as the No. 3 seed, were swept by the Wolverines, who went on to win the section title.
The Wildcats and Wolverines, the No. 3 seed in NorCals, could face each other in the second round if both teams win on Wednesday.
Calistoga won the NCS Div. 6 title last season, the first section title in a girls sport in school history, and were awarded the No. 5 seed in the Div. 6 NorCal playoffs. They were eliminated by No. 4 seed Redding Christian, 3-0, in the first round.