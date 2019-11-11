{{featured_button_text}}
Calistoga vs Anderson Valley volleyball

Calistoga's Vanesa Quiepo, left, digs a hit from visiting Anderson Valley as Katie Saunders backs her up during the Wildcats 3-0 win in the quarterfinals of North Coast Section Division 6 playoff quarterfinal.

 Dave Mosher photo

For the second consecutive season, the Calistoga volleyball team is heading to the CIF NorCal playoffs.

The Wildcats (14-9) were named the No. 7 seed in the Div. 6 bracket and will face No. 2 seed Fall River on the road in the first round on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Fall River (27-7) is located in McArthur, a town a little over 70 miles northeast of Redding, about a four-and-a-half-hour drive for the Wildcats.

The Bulldogs finished second in the Shasta Cascade league at 8-2 and went on to win the Div. 6 Northern Section title as the No. 3 seed, upsetting No. 1 seed Burney, 3-0, in the championship game. They’ll enter NorCals riding an eight-match winning streak.

The Wildcats, meanwhile, had their run in the Div. 6 North Coast Section playoffs cut short by No. 7 seed San Francisco Waldorf in the semifinals. The Wildcats, playing as the No. 3 seed, were swept by the Wolverines, who went on to win the section title.

The Wildcats and Wolverines, the No. 3 seed in NorCals, could face each other in the second round if both teams win on Wednesday.

Calistoga won the NCS Div. 6 title last season, the first section title in a girls sport in school history, and were awarded the No. 5 seed in the Div. 6 NorCal playoffs. They were eliminated by No. 4 seed Redding Christian, 3-0, in the first round.

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact Gus via phone at 707-304-9372 or email at gmorris@napanews.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustGusMorris.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Gus Morris covers St. Helena and Calistoga sports for the Napa Valley Register. Before joining the Register in 2018, he covered collegiate sports for the student publication at the University of Oregon.