Napa Valley Prep Volleyball: Falcons nearly finish .500 overall

The Pacific Union College volleyball team won every other match this season, finishing 7-8 overall and 5-4 in the Small Schools Bridge League.

The Falcons made a midseason switch from a 4-2 offense — with four attackers and two setters — to a 5-1 with a freshman setter and swept visiting Pleasant Hill Adventist, 25-20, 25-15, 25-17, on Oct. 10.

“I think it went really well,” said junior outside hitter Kayla Chaffee, who led PUC Prep in kills this season. “The communication was really good on the court and we had a lot of fire, a lot of passion. Our blockers, everyone at the net, played well.”

Jalexis Herman was the senior who was moved from setter to outside hitter in the change.

“It was really different,” Herman said, “but our other setter played really well and I think everyone had really good energy.”

It was a Monday night, and head coach Garrison Chaffee had made the change after that weekend’s PUC Prep Tournament.

“I’m really proud of our girls,” he said. “Jalexis Herman (became) an outside hitter and she passed and served really well. Our middles blocked well. Kayla had a bunch of kills and together they had a lot of aces.”

Herman and Itzy Ayala had been on the PUC Prep volleyball team since they were freshmen. Their teammates included Lawren Slack and Jen Han.

The Falcons had played only one five-setter up to that point, losing 3-2 to Rio Lindo Adventist in their league opener at home. But after the Oct. 10 switch, they beat Cornerstone Christian and Rio Lindo in what would be their only other five-setters of the season.

Their last four losses were to North Hills Christian of Vallejo (22-2), which earned the No. 4 seed in the North Coast Section Division 6 playoffs. After receiving a first-round bye, North Hills will take a 21-match win streak into Saturday’s 7 p.m. quarterfinal at Napa’s Grace Church of Napa Valley against No. 5 seed Roseland Collegiate Prep (13-2), a 25-12, 25-3, 25-9 winner over No. 12 Pleasant Hill Adventist.

Pacific Union College Prep is not in the playoffs.

North Coast Section Playoffs

Justin-Siena 3, Pinole Valley 0

The fifth-seeded Braves swept No. 12 Pinole Valley 25-23, 25-16, 25-13 in their NCS Division 4 playoff opener on Wednesday night in Pinole.

The Braves (13-5) will visit No. 4 San Rafael (17-11) for a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Saturday.

American 3, American Canyon 0

In Division 2, the ninth-seeded Wolves fell 25-14, 26-24, 25-22 at No. 8 American High in Fremont on Wednesday night. The Eagles (21-4) will visit No. 1 seed Campolindo (22-7) for a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Wolves (24-8) saw their best season end after beating Justin-Siena and Vintage for the first time en route to their first-ever Vine Valley Athletic League title.

Arianna Pacheco had 11 kills, 11 digs and 1 ace for American Canyon, while Giselle Torres had 14 digs, 4 kills, 18 assists and 1 ace. Ava Berry had 5 kills and 3 blocks, Kennedy Brown had 4 kills and 3 blocks, Cassandra Kenning had 3 kills and 1 block, Giana Guintu had 26 digs and 1 block, Isabella Avila had 17 digs, and Nalani Bustos had 9 digs and 10 assists.

“Although the outcome of the match did not go how we wanted, I am proud of the way the girls fought,” Wolves head coach Katy O’Brien said. “Traveling, playing in a new environment, and overcoming playoff jitters is no easy feat. This is an awesome starting point for our program to set the expectations moving forward. Now, many of my younger girls have that playoff experience to help guide them to be more successful in the seasons to come.”

Mendocino 3, Calistoga 1

In Mendocino, the 11th-seeded Wildcats (9-12) won the first set but struggled from there as No. 6 Mendocino came back to prevail 22-25, 25-14, 25-14, 25-15. The Cardinals (13-4) will visit No. 3 California Crosspoint (20-3) at Chabot College in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.