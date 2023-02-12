After six years as a coach in the Justin-Siena volleyball program, including the last three years as varsity head coach, Kate Reilley has decided to step down from the program.

As a head coach, Reilley’s three teams compiled a combined record of 32-20, including a very strong 2021 campaign that saw the Braves win a Vine Valley Athletic League co-championship,

advance to the North Coast Section Division 4 semifinals, and qualify for the state playoffs.

Justin-Siena finished second in the VVAL this past season and advanced to the NCS quarterfinals.

“Kate Reilley has been a tremendous asset to the Justin-Siena volleyball program, serving as both an

assistant and head coach over the last six years,” Athletic Director George Nessman said in a press release. “Kate is highly respected by her peers and players alike. She will be missed.”

Reilley assisted sister Chelsea Reilley her first three seasons with the program before Chelsea moved on to coach Napa Valley College, which she has done the last three years.

The off-campus coach said a job change and move into the apartment of her boyfriend, 2004 Justin-Siena graduate Brett Pedisich, in Marin County necessitated the change and that it was difficult to tell the players who were expected to return in the fall.

“It was a very tough decision to make, but a personal decision to focus on my life and my future,” Reilley said. “I still work full-time in marketing and actually just started a new job. The company makes a compression sleeve with kinesiology science built in to prevent injury and promote active recovery. I am a part of their marketing team, so I get to work with a lot of semi-pro and pro athletes, college athletes, etc.”

She said she’s not planning to help her sister coach at NVC.

“I’m actually stepping back from coaching altogether for a bit,” she said.

Reilley looked back on the last six years in the press release.

“It is hard to put into words how I feel as I look back on my time at Justin-Siena,” she said. “I have been incredibly lucky to have been surrounded by so many amazing and talented young athletes, a dedicated

and supportive coaching staff, a supportive athletic department, and a school that gave me community when I was new to Napa. We have been through so much together, from the Napa and Sonoma fires that unexpectedly put our season on pause, to a global pandemic that forced us to shift the way we compete.

“I know I have grown so much as a coach and as a person thanks to the girls I’ve had the pleasure of coaching over the years. I know this program will continue to be great, and future coaches and players will quickly learn how special it is to be in Clark Gym — oftentimes later than we hoped — with the hardest working group of student-athletes, incredibly supportive fans, and a coaching staff that becomes more like family. I can’t wait to see all of the amazing things these girls accomplish in college and beyond, and I look forward to watching them compete next season as a fan.”

She doesn’t plan to leave the Braves high and dry.

“We are still in the hunt for a coach, but have a few good leads,” Reilley told the Register. “I’m confident we will find the right fit for the program. I can’t wait to go to games next season, especially when they’re playing in Petaluma. I especially want to just be there to support the juniors who will be seniors next year. We went through a lot with that group and I really want to go to as many games as possible, although it’ll be weird sitting on the other side of the court.”