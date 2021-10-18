Napa Valley Prep Volleyball: Vintage preps for big matches against Justin-Siena, American Canyon

The Vintage High volleyball team finishes Vine Valley Athletic League play with a bang this week, getting a chance to earn a league title as it warms up for the first North Coast Section playoffs in two years.

The second-place Crushers (14-5, 9-1 VVAL) visit first-place Justin-Siena (13-4, 10-0 VVAL) on Tuesday, looking to avenge their only league loss and pull into a tie atop the league.

On Thursday, a whopping 10 Vintage seniors will be recognized before the Crushers host third-place American Canyon (15-10, 5-6 VVAL) in their Senior Night match.

Vintage will be coming off a week in which it pulled out a hard-fought 30-28, 25-21, 25-21 sweep at Sonoma Valley on Tuesday and dominated visiting Petaluma 25-15, 25-16, 25-6 on Thursday.

In Sonoma, Alex Whipple tallied 27 set assists, 2 kills and 7 digs, Maria Bodor had 9 kills, 14 digs and 6 aces, Maddie Flohr had 9 kills,3 aces and 5 digs, Gemma Bahnsen had 8 kills, 2 blocks and 2 digs and Caitlin Kenney added 5 kills and 2 blocks.

Evelyn Gillis led the way defensively with 15 digs and served up 2 aces, while Maddie McPhee added 4 digs and 2 aces.