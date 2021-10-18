Napa Valley Prep Volleyball: Vintage preps for big matches against Justin-Siena, American Canyon

The Vintage High volleyball team finishes Vine Valley Athletic League play with a bang this week, getting a chance to earn a league title as it warms up for the first North Coast Section playoffs in two years.
The second-place Crushers (14-5, 9-1 VVAL) visit first-place Justin-Siena (13-4, 10-0 VVAL) on Tuesday, looking to avenge their only league loss and pull into a tie atop the league.
On Thursday, a whopping 10 Vintage seniors will be recognized before the Crushers host third-place American Canyon (15-10, 5-6 VVAL) in their Senior Night match.
Vintage will be coming off a week in which it pulled out a hard-fought 30-28, 25-21, 25-21 sweep at Sonoma Valley on Tuesday and dominated visiting Petaluma 25-15, 25-16, 25-6 on Thursday.
In Sonoma, Alex Whipple tallied 27 set assists, 2 kills and 7 digs, Maria Bodor had 9 kills, 14 digs and 6 aces, Maddie Flohr had 9 kills,3 aces and 5 digs, Gemma Bahnsen had 8 kills, 2 blocks and 2 digs and Caitlin Kenney added 5 kills and 2 blocks.
Evelyn Gillis led the way defensively with 15 digs and served up 2 aces, while Maddie McPhee added 4 digs and 2 aces.
Peyton Williams had 5 kills and 2 blocks against Petaluma. Also against the Trojans, Whipple dished out 26 set assists and had 5 digs, Bodor had 13 kills, 6 aces and 7 digs, Bahnsen had 6 kills and 2 blocks, Flohr had 5 kills, 2 aces and 4 digs, and Gillis added 2 kills and 5 digs.
Vintage JV wins two
Mel McPhee had 4 aces and 12 assists for the Crushers in last Tuesday’s win at Sonoma Valley. Chloe Barrett had 7 kills and 4 aces, Bev Bolen 7 kills and 3 aces, Sophia Moro 7 kills and 2 blocks, Lizzie Quick 3 kills and 2 aces, Lanie Cockrell 3 assists, Gigi Gerien 1 kill, and Audrey Jonas 1 assist.
In Thursday’s home win over Petaluma, Ava Capaz had 2 kills, Bolen 8 kills and 3 aces, Quick 7 kills, Barrett 4 kills and an ace, Gerien 3 kills and 2 aces, McPhee 17 assists, an ace and a kill, Jonas 1 kill, and Cockrell 2 assists.
Vintage freshmen win pair
In the Crushers’ 25-20, 25-14 sweep at Sonoma Valley last Tuesday, Audrey Manley had 6 aces and 2 digs, Stella Borzoni 2 aces and 4 kills, Natalie Ball 7 assists, and Paloma Infante and Abby Condon 2 blocks apiece.
In Thursday’s home win over Petaluma, Angie Rubalacava collected 4 digs, Leana Loza 3 aces and a kill, Manley 8 aces and 4 kills, and Ball 7 assists.
