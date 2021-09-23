Napa Valley Prep Water Polo: Justin-Siena girls, Vintage boys win Battles of Trower Avenue

While firefighters battled the 100-acre Fremont Fire west of Napa on Wednesday afternoon, dark clouds of smoke pushed across the valley with the help of an eastern breeze.
Luckily for the Justin-Siena and Vintage water polo programs, the smoke passed by the Crushers pool without any issues and each school walked away with a victory and evidence all four sides are heading in the right direction.
Vintage Boys 13, Justin-Siena 0
Though the Vintage boys shut out the Braves, it showed improvement for Justin-Siena considering the Crushers had blown out the Braves in last spring’s two Vine Valley Athletic League meetings by a combined score of 47-3.
Vintage captain Mason Davis had a game-high 6 goals, while Kaliq Khan wasn’t far behind with 4 scores.
“I think during the game we all just don’t worry about the shutout and more of just playing our best out there,” Vintage goalkeeper Matthew Lloyd said. “Water polo is a team sport and communication is key and that’s one thing we have been doing well at.”
Last year’s games against Justin-Siena swirled out of control early as the Crushers scored on nearly every shot in the first quarter. Wednesday’s game was a different story, as Vintage (7-2, 3-0 VVAL) scored only twice in the opening frame. Khan zipped a pass to Davis in the center of the pool and the senior grabbed the lead 1-0 lead with 3:34 left on the clock. Justin-Siena netminder Rylie Dombrowski handled the Vintage offense early on, as the senior was able to recover multiple rebound shots that bounced off the crossbar. Just about 50 seconds after the Crushers took the lead, Khan found his first goal. The junior recovered his own first shot and twisted his body while doing a spin from the right to the left to push a ball past Dombrowski.
“They had to out-compete us and they eventually ended up doing that, which is ultimately how the game was decided,” Justin-Siena head coach John Derr said. “We got out-competed in the second half, for sure, but we played a really strong first half and then kinda of faltered in the second. We had a few starters out with injuries or being sick. But the guys who stepped in for them, I thought played really well. I was really proud of the boys. We got everybody in the game, and that was the best part.”
The Braves (1-2, 1-1 VVAL) kept its deficit 2-0 for most of the second quarter but couldn’t cut into it with their counter-attack against an impenetrable burgundy and gold wall. Justin-Siena sent 11 shots on frame at Lloyd and all found his outstretched arm or bounced harmlessly off the post. Lloyd had moment after moment where it appeared that the Braves would rip the zero off the scoreboard, but the junior always miraculously snapped his outstretched arms to the right location to deny the visitors from the other side of Trower Avenue.
“When the defense in front of me is on their game, it’s really relieving and it just gives me a little less pressure,” Lloyd said. “It makes it easier for me to just do what I do and what I need to do.”
Sophomore Per Oskar Casey added his lone goal for Vintage with just a little over two minutes left in the first half. Davis cashed in two goals next for the hosts, with the second one coming on a pass from fellow senior captain Will Flint. Vintage took a 5-0 advantage into halftime.
“Coach Casey (Hughes, assistant coach) and I talk about it all the time, that we’re trying to build a culture here and just slowly work, work, work on the things that we are as Justin-Siena Water Polo,” Derr said. “I try to get them better at those things and I think we’re starting to see some of that, and it’s only our third game of the year. I think the boys are starting to really pick up on the things we’ve been trying to work on with them. I am proud of them.”
After Justin-Siena kept it close for a half, the Crushers scored in bunches in the third. Davis added his fourth just 18 seconds into the quarter and Khan hit a bounce-shot penalty goal to push the lead to 7-0. Khan notched his third goal only 30 seconds later, on a fast-break opportunity. Davis used an overpowering shot with just under four minutes left for his fifth score, and right driver Jared Avina swam all the way up the pool and buried a shot into the net for his first goal of the afternoon.
“Mason Davis always looks pretty good out there and he’s always staying on the team to keep our communication up,” Lloyd said. “Helps us keep looking for good passes and he kinda controls that side of the ball. He has been doing really well at that this year.”
Brandon Tennant showed some razzle-dazzle by using misdirection for his goal early in the fourth quarter, and Khan and Davis each wrapped up quality showings with a goal each in the final three minutes.
Justin-Siena Girls 17, Vintage 5
Sometimes just one player is enough to tilt the seesaw balance of a game in the favor of their side, and Sarah Reynolds is that player for Justin-Siena. The Braves’ star used style and brute force to score 10 goals and propel the Braves (6-5, 2-0 VVAL) to victory Wednesday.
The Justin-Siena attack struck early and often. Reynolds drew in defenders before slinging a pass to Taylor Blakely for a breakaway goal at the 4:52 mark. Just 46 seconds later, Reynolds found the back of the net herself, as the senior received a pass from Carlie Fiorito and then pulled off a nifty move. Reynolds grabbed the ball and whipped it around her body while looking away from the goal and used the force of the 180-degree spin to deceive Vintage goalkeeper Audrey U’Ren. The Crushers’ defense wasn’t able to stop the first fancy Harlem Globetrotters-inspired shot, so Reynolds added a second goal less than a minute later in the same fashion.
“For me, everyone is headstrong and has a good mindset that even if we are ahead, we are going to get back every time and be good on defense and offense,” Reynolds said. “Just keep making goals and be aggressive.”
Vintage (2-4, 2-1 VVAL) added its first goal shortly after, as Leilani Frazer dished a pass to Rachel Galvin and the junior buried the shot in the right corner of the net.
“I honestly feel really good about how today went,” Vintage head coach Sarah Tinloy said. “My girls are fighters and they never give up, which is fantastic. I mean, with a lopsided score like that, they could easily have just thrown up their hands and said ‘Fine,’ but they don’t give up and we haven’t. My girls are working hard and they’re improving every day, and the Justin girls are very talented.”
Justin-Siena regained its three-goal advantage when as Elle Baskerville smashed in a power shot from the right side just 20 seconds after the Crushers’ goal. Reynolds completed her hat trick in the first quarter after receiving a pass from Blakely.
The second frame was all Reynolds, all the time, as the Braves’ force scored five of her 10 goals in that seven-minute quarter. Blakely assisted on the first of those goal and then added her own on a long shot to push the Braves’ lead 7-1 at halftime.
“We know we are a small team (of 10 players), so we know it’s very important for us to just set the tempo at the very beginning of the game,” Baskerville said. “Just the team spirit that we have — everyone boosts and cheers everyone on — really helps motivate people. We’re always complimenting each other, and that really helps.”
Vintage added two goals in the second quarter, with Kira Tavakoli picking up both. The junior scored on a floating shot, and a shot that went from left to right. Reynolds' last four goals of the quarter were all on fast-break opportunities.
“Sarah is no doubt one of the best players to come out of our league and she is very talented,” Tinloy said.
Even with the offensive onslaught being hurled at her all afternoon, U’Ren held her own in the net — especially considering she didn’t start the season practicing to be the goalkeeper for the Crushers. The sophomore became the emergency netminder for Vintage halfway through this season after the original starter was sidelined due to concussion protocol.
U’ren grabbed herself eight saves for the game and stopped many tricky shots that looked destined for the back of the net.
“Audrey has been training all season as a field player and stepped up and took on the goalie position when our starter no longer could and, honestly, she has been really stepping up and she’s been doing amazing,” Tinloy said. “I could not be more proud of her. Today she played out of her mind and letting in 17 goals does not reflect what she did today.”
Reynolds added to her quality outing with a goal four minutes into the third quarter, as she swam up the middle and delivered a perfectly aimed shot. Madelayne Vanoni increased the Braves’ lead to 13-3, as the senior scored on a fast break. The Crushers then responded when Aya Hassen placed in a long shot past Justin-Siena keeper Twyla Borck.
In the final frame, Reynolds grabbed her 10th and final goal and also assisted on Maggie Derr’s first goal of the afternoon. Baskerville grabbed her own spinning goal and completed the hat trick with a third goal. Frazer picked up Vintage's last goal on a penalty shot.
The Braves’ defense was solid throughout the game and didn’t allow the Crushers many opportunities.
“I feel it’s just knowing who their strong players are and then being able to shut them down and having trust in our goalie, Twyla, that she will get those outside shots from the not as strong players. That’s what we try to focus on for defense,” Baskerville said.
Justin-Siena next visits American Canyon on Wednesday, and Vintage squares off next with Rodriguez in Fairfield next Thursday. The girls matches are at 4 p.m. and the boys contests at 5 p.m. at both sites.
“I just am so proud of my team,” Tinloy said. “These girls are a team and they just mesh and enjoy playing together. It’s something that just makes coaching so fun and I just really appreciate that about these girls. I just love coming out and coaching them every day.”
