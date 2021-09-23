Napa Valley Prep Water Polo: Justin-Siena girls, Vintage boys win Battles of Trower Avenue

“They had to out-compete us and they eventually ended up doing that, which is ultimately how the game was decided,” Justin-Siena head coach John Derr said. “We got out-competed in the second half, for sure, but we played a really strong first half and then kinda of faltered in the second. We had a few starters out with injuries or being sick. But the guys who stepped in for them, I thought played really well. I was really proud of the boys. We got everybody in the game, and that was the best part.”

The Braves (1-2, 1-1 VVAL) kept its deficit 2-0 for most of the second quarter but couldn’t cut into it with their counter-attack against an impenetrable burgundy and gold wall. Justin-Siena sent 11 shots on frame at Lloyd and all found his outstretched arm or bounced harmlessly off the post. Lloyd had moment after moment where it appeared that the Braves would rip the zero off the scoreboard, but the junior always miraculously snapped his outstretched arms to the right location to deny the visitors from the other side of Trower Avenue.

“When the defense in front of me is on their game, it’s really relieving and it just gives me a little less pressure,” Lloyd said. “It makes it easier for me to just do what I do and what I need to do.”