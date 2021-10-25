Napa Valley Prep Water Polo: Napa boys 2nd in VVAL, girls 4th

The Napa High boys are in second place and its girls in fourth heading into their Vine Valley Athletic League Tournament openers against Justin-Siena at Napa Valley College on Tuesday.

The Grizzlies (4-1 VVAL) visited American Canyon on Wednesday and the boys won 11-4 behind sophomore Andrew Dillon’s 5 goals and junior Cameron Taylor’s 4 goals. Senior captain Nathan Schwarze and sophomore Cameron Scargle each contributed 1 goal.

Gabriel “Titi” Orozco had 13 blocks and head coach Ashiq Khan said the junior goalkeeper led a great defensive effort, partnering with juniors Zachary Samatovich and Nico Franco and New Tech senior Angelo Baracco.

“We have really been trying to focus on defense for the past month, and the boys are doing a great job of identifying the threats and helping each other,” Khan said.

The Napa girls defeated American Canyon 16-7, going up 5-0 in the first quarter to take control.

Junior captain Quincy Frommelt got the Grizzlies (2-3 VVAL) started and was their leading scorer with 6 goals, while freshman Ella Brandon scored 4 goals with some great assists and fancy handwork, Khan said.