The Vintage High boys water polo team defeated host Justin-Siena, 26-2 in a Vine Valley Athletic League match Thursday night at Napa Valley College.
Leading the Crushers were Nico D’Angelo (7 goals, 3 assists, 1 steal), Jackson Carmichael (4 goals, 1 assist, 1 steal), Dominic Dandini (3 goals), Philip Ross (3 goals, 1 assist), Luke Galles (2 goals, 1 assist), Carson Bacci (2 goals, 5 assists, 3 steals), Tyler Kortie (2 goals, 2 assists), Ryan Mooney (2 goals, 2 assists, 1 steal), and Theo Llewelyn (1 goal, 4 assists, 1 steal).
Vintage goalies Aidan Davis (1 save) and Aidan Magee (3 saves, 2 assists, 2 steals) also contributed to the win.
“I love games like this where every player is stepping up,” said Crushers head coach Mackenzie Anderson. “Communication is the key.”
Vintage (13-6, 7-2 VVAL) went 3-1 in Friday and Saturday’s DeLong Tournament at Johansen High in Modesto. The Crushers close their regular season next week with three VVAL games at their own pool, against Sonoma Valley on Monday, American Canyon on Tuesday, and Napa on Thursday.
Napa notches two VVAL wins
The Grizzlies played their fourth and final game against Ukiah and came away with an 8-7 victory at home Tuesday. After taking an early lead, Napa slowed in the middle of the game but held off the Wildcats in the end.
Head coach Ashiq Khan said goalkeeper Gibson Page did an excellent job, tallying 10 blocks. Lucas Brandon and Kadel Hock put pressure on Ukiah with 4 and 3 goals, respectively. Kaliq Khan rounded out the scoring with 1 goal. All three players tallied multiple ejections drawn against Ukiah defenders.
“We had lots of shots from most of our players. Even though we didn't capitalize on all of them, it is good to see everyone getting involved,” Coach Khan said.
On Thursday, Napa hosted Sonoma Valley in another VVAL game and prevailed 19-13.
Kaliq Khan led the Grizzlies with 5 goals, Brandon and Hock had 4 goals each, Jake O'Connor netted 3 goals, and Lukas Opp, Nathan Schwarze and Aidan Ramblas each scored once. Ramblas had also had 3 steals.
“We really had trouble containing Dom, the Dragons’ powerhouse,” Coach Khan said of Sonoma Valley senior captain Dominic Fiorito. “We need to do a much better job of isolating and helping on defense. Our boys are doing a great job pressuring opponents while on offense, and we are learning not to over-commit on that end, so we aren't down on the other end.”
Varsity Girls Water Polo
Napa routs two VVAL foes
Senior goalkeeper Caitlyn Berryhill didn’t have to touch the ball much in Napa’s 16-0 shutout of Ukiah at Napa Valley College on Tuesday, finishing with 4 blocks.
“We are playing really good defense and keeping our opponents at bay in the middle of the pool,” Napa head coach Ashiq Khan said. “We'll be seeing some opponents that will give us a bit more competition at key positions and need to play a bit tighter.”
Meena Khan led Napa with 7 goals and had 3 steals and 1 ejection drawn. Angelina Adams put in 3 goals, Emily Dusky and Keaton Flynn each added 2 goals, and Quincy Frommelt and Violet McCaffrey each scored once.
Napa routed Sonoma Valley 14-4 on Thursday at the Vintage pool.
Dusky had 5 goals, Khan added 5 goals with 3 steals, Maddie Alexander scored twice, and Adams scored once. Berryhill, making a rare appearance in the field, also scored once.
“Our girls are playing quite well together,” said Coach Khan. “We totaled 14 assists from seven different players, which is great. Everyone is getting involved. With 9 steals, that means that everyone is contributing on both sides of the pool.”
JV Boys Water Polo
Vintage 9, Justin-Siena 1
Nico Solorio, Erik Kvidahl and Austin Whitehead each scored twice and Korbin Pierce and Nico Hauck DeLeon had one goal apiece for the Crushers in Thursday’s win at Napa Valley College.
Sawyer Bristow had 3 assists, while CJ Tiebout (3 saves, 3 steals) and Matthew Lloyd (1 save, 1 assist, 1) steal manned the net.