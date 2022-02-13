Napa Valley Prep Wrestling: Area VVAL teams send 15 boys to NCS meet

Fifteen high school wrestlers from the Napa Valley automatically advanced from the Vine Valley Athletic League Championships on Friday at Vintage High to next weekend's North Coast Section Championships.

The NCS boys meets will be this Friday and Saturday at James Logan High in Union City. There will also be an all-comers NCS girls meet at Albany High.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

To automatically qualify for the NCS boys meet, VVAL wrestlers had to place in the top three in their weight classes. Fourth-place finishers are alternates and can advance if a top-three finisher drops out.

For Vintage, five girls and one boy won league titles. In all, 11 girls and six boys will represent the Crushers next weekend.

The girls’ champions are seniors Natalie Scott (118 pounds), Leilani Frazer (152) and Jessica Mendieta (191), sophomore Cassady Lopez-Hernandez (123) and freshman Hannah Johnson (145).

Placing second were sophomores Gianna Ficele (170) and Gianna Giorsetto (237) and freshman Lily Miller (139).

The Vintage boys’ league champion is sophomore Joseph Ellis (220), while senior Niko Smith (162) and sophomore Jack Maurer (134) were second and juniors Ryan Kmiec (122) and Alec DeHaro (147) and sophomore Cody Morton (140) were third. Placing fourth were senior Anthony Gutierrez (197) and sophomore Carson DeGarmo (154).

“I’m proud of how far our team has gone this season,” Vintage head coach Maika Watanabe said. “The girls team looks ready for NCS championships and getting back onto the road to state after two years. On the varsity boys side, we have a lot of young first- and second-year wrestlers making their way to the postseason. The only one with postseason experience is Niko Smith, who went 2-2 back in 2020.

At the JV level, freshman Gustavo Mosqueda placed first.

“He has grown leaps since his first matches at the novice tournament in November, finishing his season off strong,” Watanabe said.

Cohee wins for Braves, 3 girls place 3rd

Friday was a landmark day for Braves senior Cooper Cohee, who registered his 100th career win in concurrence with his second VVAL title when he pinned Sonoma Valley's Marcello Saldana in the 128-pound final.

“All the credit in the world goes to Cooper as he was the only one still standing from his senior class,” Justin-Siena co-coach Jason Guiducci said. “He has had quite a year and it is our hope he has inspired this extremely young team to commit to coming back next year. If they do, it will be quite a squad.”

Cohee was joined in the finals by junior teammate Brandon Guiducci, who finished second. He ran into a roadblock in Casa Grande senior Ryan Naugle, who went in ranked No. 2 in the section and in the top 30 in the state.

On the girls’ side, Justin-Siena had its best day ever as Brynna Cohee, Sophia Conley and Ashlyn Parlett all took home bronze medals.

The coaching staff honored Joseph Rasler as the Braves’ All-Heart wrestler for his commitment to the team after suffering a season-ending knee injury during football season. They cited his willingness to continue attending practices and meets while he rehabbed his injury, often running the score clock and even helping coach.

Also receiving kudos were first-year Braves grapplers Emrys Davies and Pearce Alger and junior John Bishop, who all placed sixth in the varsity class, and first-year wrestlers Jack Carey and RIley Love, who placed second and third in the JV division.

Wolves have two champions

Laura Totty (172) took first place to lead American Canyon’s six girls and Tobyn Bunch won the 285-pound title to lead five boys qualifiers.

Girls placing second were Alexis Ocampo (108), Sophia Rapacon (133) and Justine Jose (235), while Madeline Fonseca (191) took third and Jaclynn Aken (128) placed fourth.

Joining Bunch at sections will be James Aken (222) who was second, and Kainoa Ruiz (134) and Antonio Blanco-Naranjo (182), who were third. Placing fifth was Austin Totty (197).

For the JV boys, Joseph Patocchi (135) and Alexander Alejandrino (14) were both second and Marc Tan (145) was sixth.

Napa

Thomas Hatton (197) went 2-0 to place first and lead the Grizzlies.

Liam Gorman (140) and David Lopez (287) each went 2-1 to place second, Graham Gongora (154) was 2-1 and Nathan Schwarze (172) went 3-1 to each place third, Josiah Orozco (128) went 2-2 and placed fourth, and Alexis Barrientos (134), Nigel Clay (147), Jacob DeGraw (162), Jose Martinez (184) and Marco Saldivar (222) each went 1-2 and took fifth.

In JV action, Mario Delanni was first, Yovanni Palma and Higinio Pequeno placed second, Collin Taylor and Robert Perry took third, and Andy Dona was fifth.