The Justin-Siena wrestling team won the third annual Foundation Cup Duals on Wednesday at Hogan Middle School in Vallejo, besting Fairfield High 60-18 and, in the final, Bethel 49-30.
Anthony Fannin was the Braves’ highlight in the Fairfield dual scoring his first varsity win via pin. Estrellita “Star” Gil was also impressive with a 4-2 win in girls action.
Justin-Siena’s win over Bethel was led by pins from Jacob Guiducci, Caden Parlett, Syohei Harr and JP Negueloua. Cooper Cohee added a 9-1 major decision and Sebastian Medina closed out the night with a 3-1, triple-overtime victory.
Named to the All-Foundation team were Zacky Zurowski, Negueloua, Fannin, Medina for the first time, and Guiducci for the second year.
“Tonight was a landmark night for this program,” Justin-Siena co-coach Jason Guiducci said. “We beat two hardened, former Sac-Joaquin Section schools and the event itself is an amazing opportunity in regards to its social justice message as it is a goodwill event that helps raise money to support youth wrestling in Vallejo. An all-around win-win tonight for our squad.”
Sonoma Valley 42, American Canyon 40
The Wolves were edged in their first-ever Vine Valley Athletic League meet at home Wednesday night.
“It was a very competitive matchup throughout the dual,” American Canyon head coach Rick Manibusan said. “It was key bonus points that put us behind. The team wrestled tough and looks forward to its next match.”
The Wolves’ top performers were Mekhai Sta Rosa (106 pounds), Elijah Beronilla (112), Rafael Ely (120), Zachary Ferrer (132), Aaron Villa Carlos (138), Tobyn Bunch (220) and Jesus Sanchez (285).
JV Wrestling
American Canyon 54, Sonoma Valley 30
The Wolves received wins from Zak Raymond (113 pounds), Roman Gamboa (120), Juan Madrigal (132), Christian Gomez (138) and Matt Ruiz (145).