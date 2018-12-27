A trio of Justin-Siena wrestlers placed first by finishing undefeated at the Berkeley Tournament on Thursday.
In their final matches of the day, Caden Parlett pinned an Amador Valley opponent, Cooper Cohee scored a 16-1 technical fall against an Albany foe, and Jacob Guiducci won a 6-0 decision over a San Francisco International grappler.
Star Gil and Zacky Zurowski each placed second with one loss, and sophomore Vishnu Vijayakumar rounded out the place-winners with a third.
Vijayakumar, who recently joined the team, received high praise from the staff for his "All-Heart" performance.
“Vishnu caught our eye during cross country season,” Justin-Siena co-coach Jason Guiducci said. “He took the leap and joined our program and got the first two wins of his career today. He wrestled really aggressively for a newcomer, and definitely has a future in this sport.”
Saldivar leads Napa in Reno
Napa High 122-pounder Benito Saldivar went 4-1 on the first day of the high-caliber Sierra Nevada Classic tournament on Thursday, advancing to Friday’s action at the Reno Livestock Events Center.
Grizzlies head coach Nacho Franco said the sophomore pulled out “some amazing, tough wins.”