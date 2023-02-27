Even when you’re 44-2 and one of the best high school wrestlers around, that first state meet can be nerve-wracking.

It was for Brandon Guiducci, only the third Justin-Siena grappler ever to qualify for the CIF State Championships when he won the 184-pound title at the North Coast Section Championships two weekends ago.

That earned the senior a ticket to join seven other Napa Valley wrestlers at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, when the meet was held Friday and Saturday.

Guiducci lost his opener to the 12th-ranked wrestler in the state at the weight, Calaveras junior Scott Beadles, in 1 minute, 13 seconds.

“Brandon looked anxious in his warmup going into the first match,” said Justin-Siena co-coach Jesse Ward. “He ended up wrestling very tense in the match and allowed his opponent from Sac-Joaquin Section school Calaveras to capitalize on an easy takedown. He lost the match and I believe he was nervous to be in such a prestigious tournament.”

Guiducci lost a 13-4 major decision on Day 2 to senior Logan Witten of Southern Section school Trabuco Hills.

“He bounced back the second day and battled a great match,” Ward said. “I believe he gave it his all and left the mat with his head up knowing it was his last high school match.”

Guiducci finishes the season with a 44-4 record and 124 wins total over the course of a solid four-year career.

“Brandon has had a great high school wrestling career and represented Justin-Siena with honor,” Ward added. “He was a great leader, mentor, and friend to his teammates throughout his tenure. I’ve had the pleasure to coach him from elementary school through now and all I can say is I’m very proud of him.”e Braves co-coach Jason Guiducci concurred with Ward in regard to his son’s legacy while also giving a lion’s share of the credit to Ward.

“We couldn’t be more proud of Brandon. He has etched his name with some of the Justin-Siena greats like Casey Tompkins, Jacob Gardiner, Cooper Cohee and his older brother, Jacob Guiducci,” Coach Guiducci said. “Win, lose or draw, we knew this tournament would be his last hurrah as he plans to step away from wrestling after a 14-year career that began with Coach Ward and the Napa Sheriff’s Activities League. My wife, Kristen, and I cannot thank Coach Ward enough for what he has done in shaping our children, Brandon and Jacob. They are better young men for having a coach like him in their lives growing up.

“From a wrestling standpoint, Jesse truly does not get enough credit for the foundation he has helped build for wrestling in the Napa Valley. Four Napa Valley kids who wrestled for Napa SAL as youth—Brandon, Vintage’s Joe Ellis and Cassady Lopez Hernandez, and American Canyon’s Laura Totty — competed at the toughest state event in the country. Sprinkle in names like Alyvia Fiske of Vintage and Maggie Douma of Napa High, who were state champs and wrestled collegiately, both started with SAL. You can’t help but see the impact he has made. Anyone who has an elementary or a middle school child should honestly sign them up for Napa SAL wrestling. It is such a life changing program.”

Ellis, a junior wrestling in his second state meet, went 2-2 at 222 pounds. He beat Clovis High’s Matthew Miller 3-2 and pinned Highland’s Angel Cervantes in 4:30 to reach the quarterfinals, where he was pinned in 1:34 by Bakersfield High’s Michael Murillo. Ellis then bowed out with 6-2 overtime loss to Edison’s Calden Johnson. He finish in the state’s top 12.

Vintage’s McKaylah Youngblood (111 pounds) was one of six Napa Valley girls to qualify for the meet, but it was her second trip to Bakersfield. The senior pinned Birmingham’s Savannah Sequeira in 3:11 and won a 3-1 decision over Granite Bay’s Malla Nimi to reach the quarterfinals, where she lost a 14-0 major decision to Menlo-Atherton’s Kiely Tablado. Youngblood then bid adieu with a 7-0 loss to James Logan’s Mikayla Garcia. She also finished among the state’s top 12.

Lopez Hernandez (116 pounds), also in her second state meet, went 1-2. She was pinned in 5:07 by Terra Nova-Pacifica’s Maya Morrow, came back by pinning University Prep’s Reagan Russell in 2:03, then bowed out with an 11-3 loss to Vista’s Melina Lopez.

“There was vast improvement from last year’s state meet to this year’s for all three wrestlers and it just shows the growth each of them had this season,” Vintage head coach Maika Watanabe said. “Joe and McKaylah were one match away from bringing home a medal and it was heart wrenching, but it shows the caliber of wrestlers that the state meet has. It was especially tough when Joe lost in overtime. It has made him more determined to return next year to earn a state medal.

“For McKaylah, this was the last tournament of her high school career and she left it all on the mat. I could not have been prouder for the way she wrestled. Cassady has one more year of wrestling to once again improve at the highest level. She continues to look strong and has the tenacity to do well. It's a rough tournament when each mat has high-quality wrestlers.”

For American Canyon, Aiyanna Beanne (235) went 2-2. She got pinned in 48 seconds by her first opponent but pinned her next two in 89 and 97 seconds, before getting pinned in 59 seconds.

Jaslynn Aken (143) went 1-2. She lost her opener by pin in 1:46, pulled out a 3-1 decision in her second match, and lost 10-0 in her third.

Totty (170 pounds) went 0-2 for the Wolves, getting pinned in 4:59 and 2:37.

“The girls competed well and had a great season,” summed up American Canyon head coach Rick Manibusan, who is stepping down after 12 seasons at the Wolves’ helm.

Napa High senior Jessye Wood (189) went 0-2 in her first state meet, getting pinned in 52 and 48 seconds.

