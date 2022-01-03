Napa Valley Prep Wrestling: Four Valley grappler place at Lou Bronzan Invitational

Four Napa Valley wrestlers placed in the high-caliber Lou Bronzan Invitational Dec. 27-28 at Liberty High in Brentwood.

Napa High senior Nathan Schwarze won the 182-pound title, senior teammate Thomas Hatton finished second at 195, and Vintage senior Niko Smith (160) and Justin-Siena junior Brandon Guiducci (170) each placed fourth.

Nacho Franco, now in his 25th year as Napa High head coach, said Schwarze and Hatton are reaping the rewards of being in their fourth varsity seasons.

“The two-day tournament wrestling grind is never easy on the mind and body. When you have put in all the hours of hard work these two young men have put in for the last three years, to say the least it has been exceptional to watch and be part of,” he said. “It was exciting to see them start peaking going into January, which is when we like to see our wrestlers start clicking on the mat. That is exactly where these boys were at wrestling match after match, and getting better as we climbed the ladder to the finals. “Nathan had a great tournament and it showed all the way through the finals and ended with a pin over Vacaville. Thomas made it to the finals and wrestled well against the No. 2-ranked kid in the state. I like those tough matches for our team. Keeps us hungry. Our young bucks also had a great experience at the tournament — team captain Graham Gongora, Marco Saldivar, Chris Gaxiola, Josiah Orozco and Alexis Barrientos.

Nathan Schwarze went 5-0 with five pins to improve to 13-1 on the season. He pinned Novato’s Faras Khan in 29 seconds, Amador Valley’s Blake Kenny in 2:00, Antioch’s Jeremy Bookout in 3:10, Petaluma’s Edward Berncich in 1:30 in the semifinals, and Vacaville High’s Aiden Rochi in 4:44 in the final. Rochi fell to 20-2 on the season.

Hatton went 4-1 with three pins, improving to 16-3 on the season. He pinned Dougherty Valley’s Blake Stines in 3:25, Las Lomas’ Brandon Martinez Seg in 1:51, and Kennedy’s Calvin Miller in 2:00. He won his semifinal 10-6 over Exeter Union’s Aidan Zuniga, before getting pinned in the final by Palo Alto High’s Cade Creighton in 2:30. Creighton, who is ranked No. 2 in the state by thecaliforniawrestler.com, improved to 15-0.

Guiducci improved to 20-6 with a 5-2 faring at the tournament, including two pins. He pinned Terra Linda’s Trinidad Gallegos in 57 seconds and won 3-0 over Clayton Valley’s Joseph Noguera before getting pinned in 45 seconds by Vista del Lago’s Logan Leckie. But Guiducci bounced back with a 2:30 pinning of Tamalpais’ Luca Cuffe, an 11-0 major decision over James Logan’s Dominic Debo, a 4-1 nailbiter over Redwood’s JeanEdward Cerpas before getting a rematch with Leckie for third place. Guiducci not only got out of the first period this time but lost just 5-4, after trailing 5-0.

“Brandon wrestled well,” Justin-Siena co-coach Jason Guiducci said. “He bested five North Coast Section opponents and his two losses came to a Sac-Joaquin Section wrestler from the Folsom area. We were especially proud because he lost to him by first-round pin in the quarters and never backed down in their rematch, even when losing 5-0 in the medal match. He wrestled brave, fought back within 1 point and was in control when time ran out. His progression was awesome.”

Smith went 3-2 with two pins. He won 16-3 over Novato’s Alex Tejada, pinned Vacaville’s Caleb Borchers in 26 seconds, then lost 15-7 to Petaluma’s Nate Corwin in the semifinals. He came back with a 1:34 pin of Overfelt’s Jose Cideos before getting pinned in 4:26 by Luciano Hernandez of Lincoln-Stockton in the third-place match.

Justin-Siena’s Cooper Cohee (120) won his first two matches with quick pins — in 1:04 against Vista del Lago’s Eiliya Ghulam and in 44 seconds against Las Lomas’ John Paul Schmilinsky. Cohee had to forfeit his next two matches.

Gaxiola (120) went 2-2 with a pin. He pinned Monte Vista’s Jackson McKinney in 3:34, lost 15-0 to De La Salle’s Carlos Vazquez, won 6-1 over Denair’s Jesse Ruelas, then was pinned in 1:30 by Angel Orozco of Franklin-Elk Grove.

Napa High’s other four wrestlers each went 0-2. Barrientos (126) lost by pin in 1:06 and a 15-8 decision, Orozco (132) was pinned and lost a 3-1 decision, and Gongora (160) and Saldivar (220) were each pinned twice.

The Braves will host Napa High at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Justin-Siena Dining Hall.

Varsity Girls

Cohee, Conley compete in Liberty tourney

Justin-Siena’s Brynna Cohee notched two wins and teammate Sophia Conley earned one victory at the Brittany David Girls Invitational at Liberty High in Brentwood last week.

“Massive kudos to Brynna,” Braves co-coach Jason Guiducci said. “For a freshman to stand in like she did versus much more experienced girls was great to see. Definitely was our #allheart wrestler of the event.”

