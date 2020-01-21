Ten Napa Valley wrestlers placed in the top four at the 49th Armijo Invitational on Saturday.
Napa High’s Thomas Hatton placed first and teammate Cole Lex and Justin-Siena’s Jacob Guiducci each took second.
Vintage’s Saul Valle and Dominic Smith and Justin-Siena’s JP Negueloua each placed third, and Vintage’s Konrad Fiske and Napa High’s Nathan Schwarze, Alex Briseno and Omar Gonzalez each took fourth.
Napa placed sixth out of 20 teams with 92 points, while Vintage was 11th (60.50) and Justin-Siena 14th (47). They were the only teams from the Vine Valley Athletic League in the tournament.
Hatton (184 pounds) pinned Pleasant Grove’s Mason Zayas in 3:50 and Valle in 5:32 to reach the final, where he pulled out a 6-2 decision over Jordan Nutt of Fresno’s Washington Union.
Guiducci (134) pinned Rodriguez’s Josh Guevara in 51 seconds, blanked Vacaville Orange’s James Summerfield 4-0, won by the same margin over Napa High’s Alex Briseno, 6-2, and in the championship match, fell 4-1 to Sutter’s Brady Thornton.
Lex (287) opened with three pins – over Rio Vista’s Javier Lopez in 1:03, Armijo’s Oeskie Cleveland in 2:17 and Amador Valley’s Nathan Boyce in 3:09 – before getting pinned in the final by Vacaville Orange’s Chris Island in 1:13.
Valle (184) pinned Armijo’s Tyler Saelee in 3:00 and won a 4-1 decision over Pleasant Grove’s Mason Winger before falling to Hatton. He bounced back with a 2-1 win over Wood’s Connor Lenke before routing Winger in the third-place match by technical fall, 17-1.
Smith (222) pinned his first two opponents, Fairfield’s Jimmy Green in 34 seconds and Wood’s Felix Lara in 3:45, before getting pinned by eventual champion Matt Kovalskiy in 3:29. He came back with a 3:13 pinning of Vanden’s Devin Adams before winning an 8-0 major decision over Amador Valley’s Ryan Bailey in the third-place match.
Negueloua (197) opened with 1:46 pinning of Napa High’s Emilio Deianni before losing 8-3 to Ethan Horowitz of Davis. He came with a 1:57 pinning of Winters’ Eathan Demment and, in the third-place match, a 1:37 pinning of Vanden’s Garison Carrillo.
Briseno (134) pinned Rene Perez of Davis in 1:00 and got past McNair’s Ryan Johnson by injury default, before falling to Guiducci. He bounced back with a 12-3 win over Wood’s Nathan Nordin, before losing another major decision, 11-1, in the third-place match against Vacaville Orange’s James Summerfield.
Schwarze (154) pinned Marco Fabro of Davis in 1:10 before getting pinned in 5:20 by eventual champion Dominic Barnett of Wood. He stormed back with three straight wins – a 12-11 nailbiter over teammate Justin Barnes, a pin in 3:21 of Amador Valley’s Thomas Babati, and an 11-9 overtime win against Rodriguez’s Anthony Vega. That put him in the third-place match, which wasn’t contested. Vacaville Orange’s John Collet got the win because he had wrestled only four matches and Schwartz had wrestled the maximum five.
Gonzalez (172) got pinned in his opener by Wood’s Acel Soria with just 10 seconds left in the six-minute regulation, but came back by pinning Sutter’s Zavion Vu in 1:39, winning a 6-3 decision over teammate Gunnar Reger and pinning Vacaville Black’s Nathan Pallares in 28 seconds. He was then pinned by Soria in the third-place match in 3:27.
Fiske (287) also went 3-2. He pinned Damien Osborn of Davis in 53 seconds and Sutter’s Ulisses Alvarez in 5:40, before getting pinned in 5:34 by champion Island. After bouncing back with a 1:56 pinning of Armijo’s Cleveland, Fiske was pinned in the third-place match by Amador Valley’s Boyce.
Justin-Siena’s Cooper Cohee (108) went 2-2. He got pinned in his opener by Sutter’s Hunter Ludwig in 5:30, but pinned Hero Runas of Rodriguez in 1:24 and McNair’s Kyle Tith in 3:58, before Armijo’s Dominic Haber pinned him in 56 seconds. Haber went on to pin Ludwig in the third-place match.
Going 1-2 were Vintage’s Ty Boldway (154) and Parker Hurst (147), and Napa High’s Rudolfo Hernandez (154) and Deianni (197).
Boldway won a major decision, 18-4 over Hernandez, before losing one, 12-4 to Aaron Turner of Davis, and getting pinned by Rodriguez’s Abe Solomon in 3:29.
Hernandez came back from his loss with a 3:09 pinning of Vanden’s Charles Forrest, before getting pinned by Vacaville Black’s Brandon Probis in 3:30.
Hurst lost 7-4 to Washington Union’s Fredi Gonzalez, pinned Rio Vista’s Kaleo Ybanez in 4:12, then lost by technical fall to Wood’s William Lukens, 17-2.
Deianni, after losing to Negueloua, pinned McNair’s Dylan McClendon in 45 seconds before getting flattened by Vanden’s Carrillo in 1:44.
Barnes and Reger each went 0-2 for Napa High, as did Manuel Infante (140), who dropped an 8-3 decision to Antelope’s Jake Lomosad and was pinned in 3:30 by Folsom’s CJ Haney.
Girls
Six Crushers place in Bethel tourney
Led by champions Leilani Frazer (137 pounds) and Jessica Mendieta (170), Vintage placed sixth out of 28 teams at Bethel’s fifth annual Lady Jaguar Classic on Saturday. Natalie Scott (116) placed third, Delani Stiles-Warner (131) took fourth, and Alison Lopez-Hernandez (111) and Kimberly Navarrete-Leon (235) each placed fifth.
Frazer (21-10) – who was voted the tournament’s Outstanding Middle Weight Wrestler – pinned De Anza’s Ryane Nubla in 4:23 and Winters’ Valeria Ceja in 4:36, and won a 9-1 major decision in the final over Petaluma’s Logan Pomi.
Mendieta (17-7) pinned Montgomery’s Alondra Sanchez in 4:00, Lodi High’s Elora Parises in 13 seconds, and Santa Rosa High’s Kiana Mason in 1:09.
Scott (14-9) won an 11-5 decision over Rodriguez’s Julia Steed, before getting pinned by Benicia’s Olivia Contreras in 3:29. She came back with a 4:36 pin over Benicia’s Ahtalya Ramirez, and won an 8-2 decision over Orland’s Nayla Ramirez in the third-place match.
Stiles-Warner (13-9) pinned Santa Rosa High’s Sky Mallamo in 1:43 and Rodriguez’s Jessica Cook in 1:45, before getting pinned in her semifinal by Clayton Valley Charter’s Olivia Svuba in 3:19. She bounced back with a 49-second pinning of Orland’s Gabriela Alvarez, before falling 9-5 to Benicia’s Sonoma Arcilla in the third-place match.
Lopez-Hernandez (18-11) opened with a 5-0 quarterfinal loss to Lodi High’s Ezzery Shelley, but came back with 16-0 technical fall over Newark Memorial’s Nina Caron. A 7-4 loss to Newark Memorial’s Analicia Parish put her in the fifth-place match, which she won 6-3 over Shelley to avenge her opening loss.
Navarrete-Leon (4-8) started out by getting pinned by Rodriguez’s Amina Rateb in 2:26 and by Bethel’s Samantha Liu in 4:32. She got a bye in the fifth-place match.