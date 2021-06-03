Napa Valley Prep Wrestling: Grizzlies battle Crushers' boys, girls in first meet at stadium

Memorial Stadium has hosted different outdoor sports over the years, but never an indoor sport — until Wednesday evening, when Napa and Vintage squared off in the first-ever outdoor Big Game wrestling meet.

“This setting is really unique,” said Napa High senior standout Cole Lex, who also led the offensive line in football. “Last week we wrestled at Petaluma and we were still outside. But being in the stadium. It’s kinda like football. It’s my last time on this field. There’s a lot of memories here. I can’t wait to come back and see the football team and hopefully they wrestle here again next year. It was a great experience.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

They wrestled on a large yellow mat sporting the Crushers’ red logo and placed at the 50-yard line on the Vintage side of the field.

“It’s pretty exciting, honestly, just like the fact that we’re the first group of wrestlers to wrestle here,” Vintage junior Niko Smith said.

The Vine Valley Athletic League decided to focus on participation and experience during the COVID-19 pandemic and not score wrestling meets or have team or individual champions this season. But there will always be bragging rights when these crosstown rivals meet. Also making the meet special was that it was Senior Night for both programs.