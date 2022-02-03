Napa Valley Prep Wrestling: Grizzlies ride heavies to Big Game road win

Like in football, swimming and track, you get only one shot at your cross-town rival each season in wrestling. It’s truly a Big Game.

The Napa High and Vintage grapplers treated it as such, as the visiting Grizzlies needed a last-match pin from David Lopez to edge Vintage 40-39 in each team’s Vine Valley Athletic League finale.

The Grizzlies finished second in the VVAL standings with a 5-1 record behind Casa Grande (6-0), while Vintage (4-2) end up third.

“It was a great dual,” Napa High head coach Nacho Franco said. “We had to come up with a game plan because we’ve had a few missing holes throughout the year, so we plugged in some little freshmen and sophomores and it turned out great.

“It was a great night for the team. Both Vintage and Napa wrestled well. From the start, we had some critical little matches from everybody putting in a good, solid six minutes, which is what we’re trying to emphasize to the kids — wrestle a good six minutes.

The Crushers had Napa doubled up with a 33-16 lead with only five weight classes left. But a forfeit win for Nathan Schwarze (170 pounds), first-period pins by Jose Martinez (182) over Kyle Link, and Thomas Hatton (197) over Anthony Gutierrez, set up Lopez (287) to pin Daniel Parra in the second period for the win.

“David finishing it off was ideal. He’s been peaking at the right time,” Franco said. “He had a really good tournament at Ukiah, placing in the top eight, and he had that kind of pressure when we needed a pin tonight and he pulled it off. It was the match of the night.”

A first-round pin by Joseph Ellis (222) over Marco Saldivar gave Vintage its last lead, 39-34, before Lopez had the last answer of the night.

“We knew that every point was going to count — from decisions, to major decisions, to pins, to not getting pinned,” Vintage head coach Maika Watanabe said, “and it did come down to that in the end with that 1-point difference.”

Vintage’s Angel Moreno (108) opened the meet by winning via forfeit, and Napa’s Chris Gaxiola (115) cutting the lead to two with a 9-1 major decision over Victor Avila.

“It’s always nice start off with a W by a little guy and try to keep it rolling,” Franco said.

Vintage’s Cassady Lopez (122) pinned Stephania Barrientos to make it 12-4.

“Cassady also looked sharp,” Watanable said. “She was quick in her shots and cradle finish, really putting together an all-around match.”

The Grizzlies’ Josiah Orozco (126) pinned Miguel Arreola to make it 12-10 before Vintage won three straight — Jack Maurer (134) pinning Alexis Barrientos in the first period, Cody Morton (140) edging Liam Gorman 10-9, and Alec DeHaro (147) pinning Nigel Clay in the third period — for a 27-10 cushion.

“Jack wrestled his best match of the year,” Watanabe said. “He has been refining where he has been making mistakes in the past and it showed tonight with his defense and capitalizing to get a pin against a good opponent.”

Graham Gongora (154) stopped the bleeding for Napa with a first-period pin of Nathan Luna, but Vintage standout Niko Smith (162) pinned Jacob DeGraw in the first round for the 33-16 lead.

“I knew it was going to be really close and that there would be a couple of keys matches because Vintage had pretty good kids in certain spots,” Franco said. “We put in kids who started wrestling just this year, so I knew it would be tough in the middle.”

Gorman came back to tie his match against Morton, 9-9. But with two seconds left, he “accidentally touched his hands for an illegal lock,” Franco said, costing Gorman a point and the match.

“So then I knew it was going to come down to the last couple of matches,” said Franco. “It was a nail-biter at the end, but I was real proud of the kids. We had 12 matches of the (possible) 14 and it ended up going our way, which is great. They all did a great job. We’re really excited for the kids. It’s been a long season of hard work and ups and downs, but it was great to see that in our final dual.”

Watanable thought her wrestlers gave it their all and came up just a tad short against a determined Napa squad.

“I felt that both teams wrestled really well,” she said. “You can see that everyone wrestling went out there on the mat and wrestled their best.”

In junior varsity matches, Napa got pins from Matthew Lair (128) over Ryan Kmiec, Mario Delanni (172) over Grant Menzel, and Yovanni Palma (184) over Soren DeYoung, a 15-0 technical fall from Collin Taylor (134) over Pedro Ramirez, and a 7-2 decision by Liam Delay (147) over Gustavo Mosqueda.

In a girls match, it was Vintage’s Leilani Frazer (145) over Eunice Cruz.

Next up for both teams are the VVAL Championships at Vintage on Friday, Feb. 11. They’re slated to start at 9 a.m. and finish up about 3 p.m.

Note: In a win over Justin-Siena on Monday night, Orozco, Gorman, Gongora and Hatton won matches for Napa High and Gaxiola, Stephanie Barrientos, Martinez, Saldivar and Lopez received forfeits.