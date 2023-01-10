Napa Valley Prep Wrestling: Grizzlies win 11 weight classes in 60-15 rout of Braves

The Justin-Siena wrestling team looked sluggish in its first team event of 2023 as it fell 60-15 to host Napa High in each team’s first Vine Valley Athletic League dual meet of the season last Wednesday.

Justin-Siena’s girls team tried to set the tone in the first meet with a 24-15 win over Napa, led by pins from Brynna Cohee and Ashlyn Parlett.

But it was a different story in the varsity boys dual. The energy the Braves had in a first-ever victory over Vintage before the holiday break wasn’t there.

“We didn’t recognize the team out there on the mat,” co-coach Jason Guiducci said. “We were not the same team tonight that wrestled Vintage.”

Added co-coach Jesse Ward, “Tonight came down to too much missed practice over break. Vacations and a prolonged break due to an extension of days off because of facility issues really hurt us tonight. The lack of practice showed for those who missed.”

Down 12-0 after forfeiting to Blake Feaver at 106 pounds and to Chris Gaxiola at 113s, the Braves never gained the lead. Napa overpowered them in the majority of the matches, getting pins from Andres Gonzales (122) over Griffin Smith in the second period, Josiah Orozco (134) over Joey Rasler in the third, Nigel Clay (147) over Riley Love in the second, Jonah Schwarze (172) over John Bishop in the first, Yovanni Palma (184) over Koen Modrall in the second, and Joseph Payne (222) over Andy Yu — an international student from China — in the first.

The Grizzlies also received a 9-0 major decision from Liam Gorman (140) over Wyatt Paulson, a 14-7 minor decision by Collin O’Haire (154) over Jack Shea, and a 21-4 technical fall by David Lopez (287) over Pearce Alger.

Winning for Justin-Siena were Elijah Del Castillo (128) and Brandon Guiducci (197) — who scored first-round pins over Jack Moore and Isaiah Madrigal, respectively — and Kai Hoffmann (162), who scrapped out a 7-2 minor decision over Mario Deianni. Paulson was named the Braves’ #AllHeart wrestler after going the distance against the dangerous Gorman, and Shea earned praise for keeping his margin of defeat below eight points and giving up only three team points.

The Braves went on to compete over the weekend at tournaments in Middletown, Napa, Sonoma and Vallejo.

Guiducci headed to Middletown on Friday for the Dennis Jensen Invitational. The senior needed to garner some mat time because he would be practicing on Saturday for the Tri-County All-Star Football game, which is slated to kick off at noon this Saturday, Jan. 14, at Justin-Siena’s Dodd Stadium. He made the most of the foray to Lake County, going 3-0 against opponents from Piner, Ferndale and Willits.

The Lady Braves stayed in town for Friday and Saturday’s Napa Valley Girls Classic at Vintage, where Brynna Cohee picked up three wins on Friday to become the lone wrestler for Justin-Siena to make it to the second day. She wrestled tough in a 4-2 loss to a wrestler from Central Valley power Selma in Saturday’s elimination round.

At Sonoma Valley High, Alger represented the Braves’ Red Squad at the Deets Winslow Invitational. He won the consolation final, pinning foes from Casa Grande and Clayton Valley Charter.

Down at St. Patrick-St. Vincent High in Vallejo, the Braves’ Blue Squad took to the mats at the Karen Foley CrossFace Classic. They were paced by medalists Griffin Smith and Elijah Del Castillo as they placed third and fourth, respectively.

Also at the Deets Winslow tourney, Napa High’s Gaxiola was crowned champion at 108 pounds. Gorman was third at his weight, and Orozco was fifth in his division.

This Wednesday, Justin-Siena visits Sonoma Valley and Napa travels to Casa Grande for VVAL dual meets.

