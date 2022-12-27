Napa Valley Prep Wrestling: Guiducci, Alger place first to lead Braves

The Justin-Siena wrestlers got in some more work at the start of their holiday break with more split-squad action on Dec. 21.

“Christmas break is always a tough time to keep the kids engaged, so having efforts like these is extra special” Braves co-coach Jason Guiducci said.

A trio of seniors traveled to Pinole for the Pinole Valley Christmas Classic and walked away with some hardware.

Brandon Guiducci was named the event’s Outstanding Upper Weight after knocking off an undefeated opponent from Hercules High in the finals to win gold. Pearce Alger also scored a gold medal, and John Bishop brought home a bronze.

“Brandon wrestled poised and drew attention from the event staff, while Pearce was flat-out dominant, pinning all foes,” Coach Guiducci said. “John has great potential, as he is a few breaks away from moving up the medal podium.”

Just down Interstate 80, sophomore Brynna “The Pinna” Cohee earned a bronze medal at the Albany Girls Invitational by going 3-1 on the day. She opened with an impressive 6-4 win over St. Helena sophomore Piper Pike, who had defeated her 11-0 at a November tournament.

Cohee was then pinned in 3:38 by eventual champion Mercedes Garcia of Novato in the semifinals, but came back by pinning Pittsburg junior Acacia Kawaguchi in 59 seconds and Deer Valley sophomore Christina Clee in 2:43 for third place.

“Brynna is also rising through the ranks,” Coach Guiducci said. “By the time she enters the gym at Albany for (the North Coast Championships), she will be a mystery to no one.”

Pike bounced back by decisioning Albany junior Yarely Barreto, 7-5. After getting pinned in 3:56 by Clee, she pinned Kawaguchi for fifth place.

Also at 137s, Justin-Siena junior Sophia Conley was pinned by Kawaguchi in her opener in 2:39 before losing to Garcia by injury default. At 160s, Justin-Siena junior Olivia Velleca was pinned by Windsor sophomore Valeria Martinez in 1:01, rebounded with a 1:12 pinning of Burton sophomore Richelle Hammon, before getting pinned in 2:07 by Berkeley sophomore Metztli Olague Guerrero.

St. Helena freshman Anais Hernandez was pinned in her opener by Lowell sophomore Lastevia Muir in 3:38. She came back with a 1:35 pinning of Windsor freshman Mannat Kaur, before getting pinned in 37 seconds by Kaur in the third-place match.

Twin sister Anakarla Hernandez won her opener by pin in 4:31 over Middletown junior Isabel Cortez before getting pinned in 38 seconds by Casa Grande sophomore Kayla Zeidler. Hernandez was then pinned in 3:32 by San Marin junior Lyla Kondrashoff. Hernandez bounced by by pinning Albany junior Ife Fane in 2:02 for fifth place.

Also at 143s, American Canyon sophomore Jaslynn Aken was pinned by Zeidler in 2:10 but came back with three straight wins to take third, pinning Cortez in 3:21, Fane in 3:43 and Kondrashof in 3:32.

American Canyon freshman Ianna Lobao led the Napa Valley with a second-place finish, pinning Windsor junior Sammy Patton in 4:32 and Vintage sophomore Hannah Johnson in 1:05 before getting pinned in the final by Lowell senior Cora Cost in 2:53.

Johnson, who pinned Burton junior Genny Gee in 1:10, came back by pinning Montgomery freshman Juliana Quintas Montes in 36 seconds before getting pinned by Patton in 23 seconds to take fourth place.

At 189s, Vintage sophomore Ava Raines was pinned by Pittsburg freshman Cecilia Chatman in 21 seconds before pinning Alameda junior Viola Spencer in 43 seconds and getting pinned in 32 seconds by Pittsburg senior Maja Aunet.

Justin-Siena is scheduled to wrestle at Liberty High in Brentwood this week, the girls in the Brittany David Invitational on Wednesday and the boys in the Lou Bronzan Classic on Thursday.

Vintage hosts the Napa Valley Girls Classic Jan. 6-7.