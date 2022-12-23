Napa Valley Prep Wrestling: Justin-Siena earns medals at two meets

The Justin-Siena wrestling team capped off finals week with another split-squad Saturday last weekend.

The Braves took their four-wrestler Red Squad to the Pirate Invitational at Pittsburg High and brought home four medals.

Brandon Guiducci led the medal hunt with a silver at 195 pounds. He lost only a 4-2 decision in the final to the Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament, Liberty’s David Calkins, who is ranked No. 12 in the state at the weight.

Kai Hoffmann notched a bronze at 152s, while John Bishop (160) and Pearce Alger (220) scored fourth-place medals.

Alger carried over as the #allheart wrestler from Vine Valley Athletic League-opening win over Vintage on Dec. 14, when his pin clinched the Braves’ first-ever win over the Crushers. This time, he was lauded for an amazing comeback victory to stay in the medal hunt. Trailing 16-5, he pulled off a late pin in the elimination rounds versus a wrestler from Pittsburg. He also pinned Logan Clarke of California-San Ramon in 39 seconds and Steven Peterson of Middletown in 4:22.

In Vacaville, the Braves’ Blue Squad picked up six medals in the Bret Farfard Wildcat Invitational at Will C. Wood High.

Brynna “The Pinna” Cohee and Pamela “El Gato” Delgado-Salazar scored golds for the girls, while Jack Shea won gold in the boys division. Rounding out the medal charge were silver medalists Sophia Conley and Caliana Hoffmann and bronze medalist Joey Rasler. Brandon Thweatt wrestled to a fourth-place finish, just shy of the medal stand.

This past Wednesday, the Justin-Siena girls were to wrestle in the Albany Invitational while the boys' Red Squad was to compete in the Pinole Valley Christmas Classic.

This coming Wednesday, the girls are slated to wrestle in the Brittany David Invitational at Liberty High in Brentwood. The boys are scheduled to compete next in the Lou Bronzan Invitational at Liberty on Dec. 29 and 30.

The Braves continue VVAL dual meet action by hosting Napa High on Jan. 4.