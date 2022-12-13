Napa Valley Prep Wrestling: Justin-Siena earns medals at two tournaments

The Justin-Siena wrestlers competed at the American Canyon Classic and San Marin’s Green & Gold Tournament on Saturday and came home with several medals.

The Braves’ “Blue Squad” had quite a haul at American Canyon High, earning seven medals—including gold medals by Ashlyn Parlett and Brynna Cohee in the girls division. Sophia Conley and Pamela Delgado-Salazar scored silver medals, as did one of the boys, Bodey Denkin. Rounding out the medal tally at the tournament were Henry Meyers with a bronze medal and Joey Rasler with a fourth-place medal.

“The boys saw some varsity level competition, and for many of them it was an excellent test to see how they are progressing,” Justin-Siena assistant coach Rob Cohee said. “Bodey is really showing his potential. He’s going to be a handful once he has a full season under his belt.

“The ladies had a phenomenal day. Our two second-place finishers’ only losses were to our own first-place girls.”

At the Green & Gold tourney in Novato, “Red Squad” member Brandon Guiducci earned a gold medal. The senior dispatched opponents from Novato High, Casa Grande and friendly rival Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep of San Francisco, scoring two pins and a technical fall.

“Brandon wrestled very patiently and with great technique this past Saturday,” Justin-Siena co-coach Jesse Ward said. “It’s great to see him enjoying his time on the mat. He’s been wrestling for a long time and it’s been a pleasure to coach him for all of it.”

The Braves host Vintage in each team’s Vine Valley Athletic League opener at 7:30 Friday night.