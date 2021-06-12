Napa Valley Prep Wrestling: Lex goes distance at unofficial state meet

“In league, I knew my competition would be limited due to a multitude of circumstances — like kids playing other sports, previously graduating seniors, and some just not choosing to wrestle — so it was fun to get to see the best of the best in one place and compete against them.”

After excelling on the offensive line in football and on the mat for four years each, Lex — an excellent student on top of all that — will focus on academics as he heads to the University of Arizona in Tucson in the fall.

He never even planned to play sports in college, actually.

“I always tried to navigate my sports seasons so I could optimize the experience while having fun instead of having to look exceptional in front of college coaches,” he said. “I’ve seen plenty of college-caliber wrestlers — specifically Stanford wrestlers, and CSU Bakersfield wrestler Hunter LaRue (a Napa High alumnus) and they are the one-percenters who are just phenoms in their sport. I’m not among that group and I recognize that, so I am pursuing my future with the intent of academics at the forefront. I’ll experience Division 1 athletics in college as a spectator.