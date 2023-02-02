The Napa High wrestling team got revenge in a Big Game dual meet Wednesday night the same way Vintage beat the Grizzlies four years ago, on tiebreaker criteria.

After the crosstown rivals traded several leads in their final Vine Valley Athletic League dual of the season, a pin by Napa High 287-pounder David Lopez of Aiden Riddleberger not only tied the score at 36 but proved to be the winning match.

The first tiebreaker criteria is most wins, and each team won seven of the 14 weight classes. The second criteria is most pins, and the Grizzlies had five to the Crushers’ four.

“I think he had like 40 pounds on me and he was good, but it’s his first year,” said Lopez, one of three seniors in Napa’s lineup. “I just got behind him and pulled him down on the mat.”

In a season where many VVAL meets had numerous forfeits that cost six team points apiece, Napa had a full lineup and Vintage was missing only its 108-pounder due to illness.

It put the Crushers behind 6-0 to start, and Napa senior Chris Gaxiola (115 pounds) made it 9-0 by edging Vintage senior McKaylah Youngblood 9-7 after a potential last-second takedown by Youngblood was ruled to have happened after the final buzzer.

But Cassady Lopez (122) put Vintage on the board with an 11-1 major decision over Andres Gonzalez, and the Crushers’ Riley Youngblood (128) made it 9-8 with a 14-2 major decision over Josiah Orozco. Cody Morton (134) put Vintage ahead 14-9 by pinning Angel Martinez in the first period.

Napa went back ahead 15-14 on a second-round pin by Liam Gorman (140) over Jacob Slay.

“It was my first time wrestling him,” Gorman said of Slay. “I was expecting Cody Morton. He normally is their 140-pounder, but their 134 got a staph infection so they told him to go down and I wrestled him. He was a little easier than I was expecting.”

But Vintage’s Carson DeGarmo (147) pinned Nigel Clay in the third period to make it 20-15 Crushers.

Bailey Huss (154) boosted Vintage’s lead to 24-15 with an 18-7 major decision over Collin Taylor.

Napa’s Mario Deianni (162) cut it to 24-21 with a third-round pin of Mario Dumdumaya, before teammate Jonah Schwarze put the Grizzlies ahead 27-24 with a first-round pinning of Gustavo Mosqueda.

In the most exhausting match of the night, to watch and probably to wrestle, Napa’s Yovanni Palma (184) outlasted Kyle Link 7-5 in overtime to make it 30-24 Napa.

The Crushers made one last push with first-round pins by Jaden Ellis (197) and Joe Ellis (222) over Isaiah Madrigal and Joseph Payne, respectively, for a 36-30 lead, before Lopez’s pin knotted it.

“(The Crushers) wrestled really, really well. I was actually surprised at how their kids came out with a different attitude, which was nice to see,” Napa head coach Nacho Franco said. “It didn’t catch us off guard, it’s more kudos to them. Their girls came out and wrestled tough against some of our boys who are extremely decent and I was very impressed by that, and they kept the momentum going and did a good job. But we kinda united in the middle, made some adjustments.

“Liam Gorman made that quick little switch-around when he went out there as a team captain. He was banged up for the last week or and he came back literally a couple of days ago and he put it out there. He showed some heart, got a big pin for us that we needed. And then of course we took it to the end, all the way from Jonah Schwarze getting that pin to big David Lopez putting down the hammer and closing the deal. But they were all nailbiters.”

Franco was just glad to see 13 of the 14 weight classes contested in a Big Game match again as both teams finished 3-3 in VVAL meets, finishing tied for third behind champion Casa Grande (6-0 VVAL) and runner-up Petaluma (4-2 VVAL), which head coach Maika Watanabe’s Vintage squad knocked off this season. American Canyon (2-4) and Justin-Siena (2-4) tied for fifth and Sonoma Valley (1-5) was seventh.

“We’ve been having a lot of dual meets in our league where teams are giving up 18 points (in forfeits) or teams bring only six kids, and it’s tough on our kids,” Franco said. “As hard as they work, even if it’s in the last part of the season, it’s nice to have 13 (or the full) 14 matches in a meet and the home crowd can get involved, just like we had tonight.

“Kudos to Maika. She’s done a good job with the kids. I’m just happy we pulled it off. It was nice to get that victory before we go into the league championships next Friday at Sonoma Valley. We have a young group. I think seven of our kids are sophomores. When you get down to the wire in those last matches and it’s close, they’re nailbiters. Every second of every match counts, with positioning. If you win by 8 to 14 points it’s four team points, if you win by 15 or more it’s five. You’ve got kids fighting to stay off their backs.”

Watanabe was pleased to see her girls in the lineup, McKaylah Youngblood and Cassady Lopez, do well.

“McKaylah wrestled hard until the last second of the match. She caught Chris on his back multiple times. It was probably the most exciting match of the night,” Watanabe said. “Cassady just wrestled well and controlled the match.”

Looking back, Riley Youngblood and Huss could have each earned an extra team point had they been able to win by 15 points, but each ran out of time as his began to grow.

“The ultimate goal is to secure 6 points by pinning our opponent and if that does not happen, getting the tech fall would be the next best option. With two matches close to that criteria, they did impact a very close dual,” Watanabe said. “But Riley and Bailey wrestled good matches and gave it their all for the full six minutes.

“It was a thrilling dual as always, and ending with a tie and coming down to criteria to determine the winner keeps the Big Game rivalry exciting. Given that both teams have a range of experience in the lineup, it make for the excitement and battle for every match and every point.”

Gorman, who placed second at the league championships in his first wrestling season last year, is also a football standout but loves wrestling.

“You push your body to its limit, dropping all that weight and starving and dehydrated, and then you have all this school work,” he said. “You’ve got to have tunnel vision and block everything else out.”

Added David Lopez, “We have a great group of coaches who always motivate us. Coach Franco expects nothing less than a 3.0 GPA in all our academics. He always wants us to be the first ones in class and the last ones to leave. He just expects so much of us that it follows us around.”