Napa High’s Jessye Wood will be one of eight Napa Valley wrestlers competing in the CIF State Championships behind held Friday and Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.

The junior placed second in the 189-pound weight class at last Friday and Saturday’s North Coast Section Girls Championships at Albany High, where she was one of six girls from the Valley to advance with top-three finishes.

Wood nearly went the distance in the final before getting pinned by Windsor junior Rawni Self with 29 seconds left in the match.

Ironically, Wood had very likely the fastest pin of the tournament in the first round, when she defeated St. Patrick-St. Vincent junior Rheya Ramos in five seconds. She then pinned Ukiah freshman Marvella Herrera in 1:13, and Eureka sophomore Olivia Olivares in 4:50 in the semifinals.

Wood goes to state with an 18-8 record.

“A huge congratulations to Jessye Wood for qualifying for the state championships, where she will be competing against the top 40 girls in her weight class,” Napa High head coach Nacho Franco said. “We are excited and super proud to head to the show and compete with her.”

Also wrestling for the Napa girls were Madeline Gomez (1-2 with a pin at 113s), Julia Rodriguez (0-2 at 108 pounds), Eunice Herrera (0-2 at 139s) and Valerie Llamas (0-2 at 145s).

The Napa High girls finished 40th out of 102 schools in team scoring.

The Grizzlies’ boys placed second in the Vine Valley Athletic League and qualified nine wrestlers for the section meet, where they finished 27th out of 97 schools.

“We wrestled extremely well in the postseason,” Franco said.

David Lopez led the Napa boys with a sixth-place finish at 220 pounds, going a busy 6-3 over the two days. The senior opened with a 48-second pin of Washington junior Vivek Krovvidi before getting pinned in 5:10 by Ukiah senior Dante Brown. But Lopez came back with five straight wins in consolation. He pinned Pittsburg’s Fugundes in 1:48, pinned Deer Valley sophomore Xavier Arecenea in 2:33, pinned Granada junior Noah Lima in 1:39, won a 7-6 nailbiter over Hoopa freshman Tyler Lewis, before avenging his loss with a 6-3 win over Brown. Lopez was then pinned by De La Salle senior Stefan Bakiev in 1:28 before losing the fifth-place match to Kelseyville senior Triton Marlowe by pin in 2:32.

The rest of the Grizzlies wrestled on Friday only.

Christopher Gaxiola (113) went 2-2, getting pinned by the senior’s first opponent in 3:02, pinning his next in 1:40, winning by disqualification and losing by injury default.

Josiah Orozco (132) also went 2-2, beating fellow junior Joshua Perez of De La Salle 8-4, lost 9-4 to Vallejo junior Karmine Berndt, beat Freedom senior Eliziah Montion 10-4, before bowing out with a 6-1 loss to Casa Grande freshman Caleb Quintua.

Junior teammate Liam Gorman (138) went 1-2 was pinned in 3:33, bounced back with a pin of St. Patrick-St. Vincent senior Thomas Caballero in 2:06 before losing a 5-4 nailbiter to Pittsburg junior Juan Rodriguez Pinto.

Nigel Clay (145) went 3-2. The senior pinned Terra Linda senior Amrit Cheema in 3:51, was pinned in 4:20 by Campolindo senior Chase Yang, came back strong by pinning Antioch senior Wisdom Iakopo in 2:47 and getting a 9-3 decision over Arroyo junior Isaiah Molina, then bowed out with a 16-1 technical fall loss to Amador Valley sophomore Luca Moore in 3:12.

Collin Taylor (152) went 1-2. The sophomore pinned Monte Vista junior Zachary Mathers with one second left in the match, 5:59, before getting pinned in 1:31 by College Park junior Miguel Ruiz-Dare and by Maria Carrillo freshman Dylan Olsen in 1:00.

Another sophomore who went 1-2 was Mario Deianni (160). He was pinned in 3:34 by Rancho Cotate junior Syrus Olvera but came back to pin Mt. Diablo senior Kevin Ruiz in 1:34 before getting pinned by Concord senior Seiichi Naddy in 2:00.

Also going 2-2 was sophomore teammate Jonah Schwarze (170). He won his first two matches, pinning Foothill senior Samuel Howe in 2:24 and winning an 8-1 decision over Arroyo freshman Joseph Estes, before getting pinned in the quarterfinals by Willits senior Eli Smith in 3:10. Schwarze was then pinned in 4:53 by Washington junior Keegan Turner.

Two Saints earn NCS medals

St. Helena High freshman Anais Hernandez placed sixth and Piper Pike seventh in their weight classes to earn medals at the North Coast Section Girls Championships, held Friday and Saturday at Albany High.

Another freshman, Anakarla Hernandez, went 3-2 as the Saints tied Del Norte for 33rd place out of 103 schools.

Anais Hernandez (121 pounds) was pinned in 3:37 by KT Thompson of Campolindo in the first round. But she came back with five straight consolation victories — pinning Castro Valley freshman Adriana Angeles in 4:24 and Mt. Eden senior Eliza Ja Corrales in 4:01, edging James Logan freshman Evelyn Bernardo 2-1, and pinning Montgomery freshman Mila Martin in 54 seconds and Freedom freshman Yazmin Tirado in 1:39.

Her run ended when she was pinned in 3:39 by eventual third-place finisher CoraRose Adams, an Antioch junior, and losing the fifth-place match by injury default to American High sophomore Kristy Zhu.

Pike (131 pounds) pinned junior Jade Lopez of James Logan and senior Jennifer Balderrama of Hayward High before losing 8-6 to junior Maci Stemmons of Monte Vista-Danville. She then beat junior Brook Ironside of California-San Ramon 7-2, lost 3-2 to freshman Lana Nguyen of Dublin High, before beating junior Ava Thomas of Castro Valley 7-4 in the seventh-place match.

Anakarla Hernandez (137) was pinned in 1:03 by eventual runner-up Jasmine Vo, a Santa Rosa High senior, but bounced back with three straight wins in consolation, by pin in 1:35 over American Canyon freshman Mayliah Cabanayan, 9-0 over sophomore Mercedes Garcia of Novato High, by pin in 4:02 over Stuart Hall sophomore Sienna Bianchi, before losing 6-2 to Campolindo sophomore Camila Baxter.

Going 0-2 for the Saints were junior Sylvia Meyer (106), who was pinned in 1:01 and 1:00, and freshman Jimena Reynaga-Castro (126), who was pinned in 26 seconds and 2:42.

