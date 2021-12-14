 Skip to main content
Prep Wrestling

Napa Valley Prep Wrestling: Several Saints place at American Canyon Classic

St. Helena’s Gino Hanna, in red, wrestles at 132 pounds at the American Canyon Classic on Dec. 11.

The St. Helena High wrestling team came away with two wins, two second-place finishes, three fourths, a fifth and a sixth at the American Canyon Classic on Saturday.

The Saints’ winners were in the girls division, where Gemma Hanna beat St. Patrick-St. Vincent’s Mikaela Isualdo at 150 pounds, and Piper Pike defeated American Canyon’s Laura Totty.

In the boys division, David Aguilera (126) fell to a Vallejo High opponent in the final to finish second, and Gino Hanna (132) fell in his final to Clear Lake’s Mustafa Akbari to finish second.

Placing fourth for the Saints were Julian Martinez (145), Thomas Herdell (152), Gerry Rocha (160) and Christian Meineke (220).

Jake Solling (145) placed fifth and Jathan Reynolds (195) was sixth.

Green and Gold Invitational

Crushers, Grizzlies place at San Marin

Vintage and Napa High competed in the annual Green and Gold Invitational at San Marin High in Novato on Saturday.

For Vintage, senior Niko Smith (160) and sophomore Joe Ellis (220) took home championships medals.

Napa High was led by seniors Thomas Hatton (195) and Nathan Schwarze (182), who placed second and third, respectively.

Smith pinned all four of his opponents — San Marin’s Sean Josart in his opener, Upper Lake’s Dylan Slater in the quarterfinals, Napa High’s Graham Gongora in the semifinals — recording the fall near the end of a six-minute thriller — and Upper Lake’s Elijah Alvarez in the final.

Ellis faced only three opponents but also pinned them all — Casa Grande’s Tim Vestnys in the quarters, Wood’s Avery Beal in the semis, and Evan Daley of Redwood-Larkspur in the final.

“Niko and Joe had strong standings this weekend. Both are proving that they deserve an opportunity to be seeded at the North Coast Section Championships.

“Joe controlled all of his opponents this weekend and capitalized on early pins in all of his matches. Niko had some strong opponents with high technical skills. In his finals match, his opponent had some good defense, blocking all of Niko's shots, so he had to change up his approach to the match. That's something Niko is good at. He can adapt to the match and at the same time keep attacking until he eventually scores. His offense ultimately ended him up with a pin."

Vintage’s Alec De Haro placed fourth in the 145-pound weight class. He opened with a pin over Petaluma’s Thomas Anderson, then fell to Upper Lake’s Blake Talmage in the quarterfinals. Injury defaults by Elsie Allen’s Xavier Carranza and Justin Siena’s Kai Hoffmann led to De Haro wrestling in the bronze medal match, where he dropped a 10-9 heartbreaker to the aforementioned Talmage.

Also competing for Vintage were senior Anthony Gutierrez (195) and sophomores Carson DeGarmo (152) and Jack Maurer (138).

With only six competitors, the Crushers finished eighth out of 26 schools in the team scoring.

Andy Wilcox's favorite Napa Valley Register stories of 2021

