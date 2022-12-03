Napa Valley Prep Wrestling: Watanabe named 2021-22 NCS Coach of the Year

Maika Watanabe was part of the first wave of great female wrestlers at Vintage High School.

The 2003 graduate placed in the state meet all four of her seasons for the Crushers, winning the 110-pound state title as a senior.

Twenty years later, she’s in her fifth season as head coach of the Vintage wrestling program. A special education teacher at the school, she was inducted into the Vintage Athletic Hall of Fame in 2021.

She guided the Vintage girls to Vine Valley Athletic League and North Coast Section wrestling championships last season. Five of the Crushers won league titles, one won a section crown — 2021-22 Vintage Female Athlete of the Year Leilani Frazer — and four qualified for state meet.

That was enough for the NCS to name Watanabe as its 2021-22 Coach of the Year — not just for girls wrestling, not just for wrestling, but for every sport. Each of the state’s 10 sections had one Coach of the Year.

Watanabe said the award took her completely by surprise.

“I had no idea I was nominated or was in the running to receive this award. It’s not something that was even on my mind,” she said. “When I received the email, I just thought to myself, ‘How?’ and ‘Why?’ It was mainly the wrestlers on the team and their triumphs that earned the award.”

She certainly couldn’t have earned the award without the student-athletes, but the section recognized that maintaining a winning tradition in any sport starts at the top.

“Maika goes about her business in a very humble and dignified manner,” Vintage Athletic Director Cam Neal said. “She does not draw attention to herself. She just shows up every day and commits herself to our school. Our wrestling team modeled that workman-type approach and just went to work every day, improving with each practice, and peaked at the right time.

“Maika managed the program with an attention to detail and organization so that the student-athletes had an environment where they could excel. This boiled over to the classroom, as well. The wrestling team’s GPA was 3.4, with numerous kids near or above a 4.0.”

Watanabe was asked what wrestlers who were there for her first four years as head coach might have thought of her coaching style, such as 2022 graduates Frazer and boys standout Niko Smith.

“They would say I have an answer for every wrestling position,” she said. “With YouTube and social media platforms to watch wrestling moves, they would always ask me to show them the moves they see from college wrestling matches or other videos.

“They would also say that if I am smiling a lot, that means that they are in trouble.”

She said her coaching style comes from being a “very technical wrestler” herself.

“I emphasize exactly where your hands and body should be placed when showing moves during practice, especially certain skills that I have found successful when I competed,” she explained. “I try to stress the importance of executing it right. I think I got this from my coach, Carl Murphree. He was very technical and did the same thing when he was showing moves in the practice room.

“I like teaching the wrestlers everything I know and when I watch and take notes during matches, I find myself saying to my other coaches ‘We need to work on this, and this, and this.’ I am always looking for what to work on next at practice.”

She said she couldn’t have earned the award without a great staff, as well.

“I am also grateful for my team of coaches. This award and the accomplishments of the team could not have happened without them,” she said. “Eric Jones and I have been coaching with each other for more than a decade. Jim Lanterman was my coach when I wrestled. Ed Morton came onto the coaching staff three years ago and he has been a big help coaching the novice wrestlers. Antonio Macedo, was one of my wrestlers who graduated in 2019 and now coaches with me. They all contribute to the success of the team and they are amazing to coach with.”

Wrestling is the quintessential contact sport, a form of combat, and matches can be very emotional. But Watanabe tries to keep her emotions in check as a coach.

“I see wrestling in the world of martial arts, where there’s discipline and mental strength and power,” she said. “I personally do not get too emotional in the practice room, as I am more analyzing each wrestler and finding possible ways for improvement. I get the most emotional during dual meets and high-stakes tournaments like sections and state. Dual meets are where I have the most fun and get hyped during each match. It has its highs and lows after each match and I feel my heart rate pumping the whole night.

“After each dual, I can never get a good night’s sleep. I either stay up watching videos from the night or my adrenaline is still pumping. You also have the crowd from each side cheering and then I’m yelling louder, ultimately just losing my voice as the dual goes on. Dual meets are like roller coaster rides; I get excited for one match after an upset win, then I get excited when there is just a good, hard-fought match.”

She said the most emotional she has felt as a coach was when then-senior Dominic Smith qualified for the state meet after his semifinal win at the NCS Championships in 2020.

“It had been a long time since Vintage had sent a boy to state and that was a proud and touching moment,” she said.

Part of her job is to keep her athletes’ egos and attitudes under control in what is mostly a grueling individual sport. She can relate after reaching the state meet four times as a Crusher herself.

“I have always been a calm person,” she said, “(but) before wrestling, I grew up participating in judo, which teaches you courtesy and self-control. You are taught to be courteous to your opponent and have good sportsmanship and self-control, and my parents taught me to be polite.

“In combination with that and being a quiet person, I just got up after each match when the whistle blew, shook my opponent’s hand, got my hand raised, and walked back to where I put my sweats. After winning state, the only other thing I did was hug Coach Murphree before putting my sweats back on. So when I see some kids that are over the top in celebration, I give a gesture with my hands to tell them to calm down a little bit. Nothing is wrong with celebrating a win, but I like to show our opponents good sportsmanship since they also put out their best effort on the mat.”

Watanabe wrestled under Murphree for a decade, from age 11 until she graduated from Missouri Valley State, where he was head coach after his tenure at Vintage.

She also wrestled under Bob Gonzalez with the Vallejo Police Activities League club.

“I still learn a lot from Coach G,” she said. “He is still local and still coaching here with his daughter, Alyssa, so we talk wrestling and reminisce about when I was younger all the time. Both Carl and Coach G are great technicians and they are who I learned the most from as a wrestler. They passed down their knowledge to me, which I am now teaching to my wrestlers.

“Tim Hausler is also someone I admired as a coach. He was my coach for only my sophomore year, but I learned to drill until moves became muscle memory, and that is something I keep telling the kids today in the practice room. Everything should become automatic, to where you are not thinking about it in the middle of a match.

“Jim Lanterman and Bob Musante are also legendary coaches of mine and of Vintage wrestling. Lanterman is still at practice every day and has always been dedicated to the sport and to Vintage. Bob also cared more about the kids and it’s evident as he is still loved by everyone. They both taught me about heart and dedication to the kids not only as wrestlers but in their lives.”

Seeing her girls win the section pennant last season was her proudest moment as coach.

“I was super excited,” she said. “It never dawned on me that a section title was even possible. I was coaching at the boys section tournament the same day the girls won and I didn’t even know we were battling for the top until another coach mentioned Vintage might take the tournament. From then on I kept refreshing the scores after every match.

“It went back and forth with James Logan, which was the state champion during the previous state meet in 2020. After Leilani won her section title, it was sealed that we won the team title. When the girls were announced and given the pennant, they FaceTimed me right away. It was great to share that moment with them.”

Shortly after that, the pandemic took hold and halted sports competition for a year while forcing coaches to scramble.

“COVID has been the biggest challenge of coaching so far,” Watanabe said. “There were so many uncontrollable elements to coaching that it felt like chaos at times. But the goal was to keep wrestling as long as we were able to and we squeaked out a mini little season. COVID shut everything down about 2 weeks after I took my first wrestlers to state in February of 2020. We had three wrestlers qualify: Natalie Scott, Leilani Frazer and Dominic Smith. After qualifying for the big stage that year and knowing Natalie and Leilani were only sophomores at the time, I was excited for the next two years.

“The following year, when all sports were in the spring season, we made the best of it by just trying to get everyone to wrestle in as many duals as possible. It was fun in the way it was low stakes and there were no team scores. Then having our Big Game match at Memorial Stadium was a highlight to the end of that season.

“But the following year was stressful with COVID testing, tournaments shutting down, keeping track of who wrestled who at practice. It was a lot more responsibility than just coaching and teaching wrestling, but we still had a season and that was all that mattered. We still had our goal of returning to state and we did just that, but this time with six wrestlers: Natalie and Leilani as seniors and with them Jessica Mendieta, Cassady Lopez-Hernandez, Mckaylah Youngblood and Joseph Ellis. From that, all the stipulations of coaching a contact sport during COVID was worth it.”

Neal, who was the head coach of Vintage baseball and girls golf at Vintage before taking over as AD, has helped Watanabe as a coach, too.

“Cam is experienced and has the knowledge from being a coach himself to be a person I can always contact for advice,” she said. “Since he was my golf coach when I was in high school, I feel like he is still in that role as a mentor and someone I can always call.”

She said she is on campus from 7:30 a.m. until practice ends at 5:30 p.m., or sometimes 7 p.m.

“They are long days,” she said. “But once I step on the wrestling mat, I get a second wind. I love the sport of wrestling, so it is easy to engage my mind around coaching at the end of the day.”

She said her father turned her on to wrestling.

“He never cared about me participating in a sport that was considered for boys only, and my mom was also there at every match,” she said. “It shows the dedication that they put into me being an athlete, and that dedication translates to me being a coach. I’m thankful that they guided me to the sport or I would not be where I am today as a coach and teacher, and I definitely would not have been awarded Coach of the Year.”

How did her wrestlers react when they found out she was named NCS Coach of the Year?

“I really did not tell them. It just kept being talked about through word of mouth. It was through our athletics boosters meeting discussion and our athletics social media page that word was out,” she said. “I am not really one to boast about my own accomplishments. I am kind of a quiet person. As people congratulate me, I reply back that it is the team that earned the award.

“I could never have received this award if it wasn’t for my parents, my coaches, all the coaches I work with, and the wrestlers themselves. I am grateful for all these people and the road it took to get me here. I’ve always known I wanted to be a coach since I graduated college and fate has guided me in the right direction.”