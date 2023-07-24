The Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame will induct Thomas Sims of the Class of 2004, Ted LeMasters of the Class of 2007, and John Boyett and Jake Croxdale of the Class of 2008 as this year's class at its 26th annual awards dinner Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Embassy Suites in Napa Valley.

A cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the awards dinner at 6:30 p.m. Reservations should be made as soon as possible. The reservation deadline is Sept. 22.

The Register plans to run feature stories on each inductee before the ceremony, but here are some of their accomplishments:

Sims, long before he served as Napa High’s athletic director during the 2017-18 school year, was named the Napa Valley Register’s 2003 Napa County Football Player of the Year. After leading the program to its second straight Monticello Empire League title, he was named MEL Player of the Year. He led the team with 1,708 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns. Sims also starred at linebacker, registering a team-high 110 tackles and making The Sacramento Bee’s All-Metro Team and the All-Section team at on defense.

LeMasters quarterbacked the football team to MEL championships in 2005 and 2006, helping set the foundation for the 2007 section-championship season. He was the Register’s 2006 Napa County Football Player of the Year after breaking virtually all single-season and career passing records at the school.

LeMasters also starred in baseball, one reason he was named Napa County Male Athlete of the Year in both 2005-06 and 2006-07. He was named the Register’s Napa County Baseball Player of the Year in 2007 after leading Napa High to the MEL title and being named MEL Player of the Year. He earned a baseball scholarship to Long Beach State and played two years at the University of San Francisco, where he won the Con Dempsey Award for Most Improved Player.

The Grizzlies wouldn’t have a football section title without Boyett. The way he willed Napa High past St. Mary’s of Stockton in a high-scoring 2007 Sac-Joaquin Section Division I title game, one knew he was destined for big-time college football and even the NFL.

He played linebacker for three seasons for the University of Oregon, including as a junior in the 2010 national championship game. He played that year through knee injuries that would force him to end his senior season after two games. He was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts and played one NFL season apiece for them and the Denver Broncos. He also played two seasons in the Canadian Football League for the Ottawa Redblacks.

Croxdale rushed for 2,035 yards and 33 touchdowns in 2007 while helping Napa High win what is still its only section championship in football. The running back broke eight offensive school records during his two-year varsity career, and also stood out in wrestling and baseball. He was the All-County Newcomer of the Year as a junior and All-County Offensive Player of the Year as a senior, and also made the All-Metro and All-Section teams as a senior.

In addition to honoring the athletic achievements of the Napa High community, the Hall of Fame Foundation recognizes the academic achievements of current high school seniors. The scholarship winners for 2023, Quincy Frommelt and Carlo Delanni, will also be honored at the dinner.

Visit napahighhof.org for tickets and to learn more about and make donations for the annual scholarships awarded by the Foundation.

St. Helena Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony Nov. 4

The 10th annual St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled Nov. 4 at Native Sons Hall in St. Helena.

In this year’s class of inductees are Mike Werle (Class of 1959), for 52 years of distinguished service from 1971-2023, and athletes Roger Trinchero (Class of 1964), Jed Cooper (Class of 1968), Lynne Chaix Albrecht (Class of 1976) and Tami Ruiz (Class of 1976).

There will be a cocktail hour beginning at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m., followed by the induction ceremony.

Cost is $70 per person. Make checks payable to “SHHS Hall of Fame” and send to P.O. Box 670, St. Helena, CA 94574. Include your name, telephone number, email address, and the names of everyone attending in your reservation. Tables for eight are available and recommended.

For more information, contact Lisa Slattery at lisa@windybayllc.com or (707) 968-5860, Jim Gamble at jim@windybayllc.com or (707) 696-7141, or Tom Hoppe at tomhoppe@comcast.net or (707) 815-5535.

Cole takes over Justin-Siena volleyball helm

Justin-Siena High School recently announced the hiring of Gabrielle Cole as head coach of its volleyball program.

Cole succeeds Kate Reilley, who had had been head coach for three seasons after serving as an assistant coach on sister Chelsea’s staff the three years before that.

Cole comes to the Braves with a strong pedigree as a high school player at Deer Valley in Antioch and as a NCAA Division I college player at California.

At Deer Valley, she was a three-time all-league selection and the 1999 Bay Valley Athletic League MVP. She was also a three-time All-Contra Costa Times selection and was ranked among the top 50 volleyball recruits in the nation by Student Sports magazine. As a senior, she helped lead her team to a 17-1 record.

At Cal, Cole was recognized as one of the top 100 players in the country, trying out for the U.S. National Team in 2001. She also helped lead the team to the NCAA Regional Semifinals in 2003.

“As a former Division I volleyball player myself, I understand the immense value athletics provides to our young athletes,” she said in a press release. “They develop skills that will set them up for success on the court and beyond. I am thrilled at the opportunity to prepare our local athletes for elite performance in both sport and life.”

Added Athletic Director George Nessman in the release, “We are excited and pleased that Gabby Cole has agreed to serve as the head coach at Justin-Siena. Coach Cole brings extensive, high-level playing experience and a deep understanding of the game. She is a strong communicator and relates well to the student-athlete. The athletic department is confident Coach Cole will be an exceptional leader of the volleyball program.”

Vintage volleyball clinic Aug. 1-3

Vintage High School will host a volleyball skills clinic for players in the fifth through eighth grade Aug. 1-3, from 10:30 a.m. to noon each day.

The cost is $120 for the three-day clinic. The school is at 1375 Trower Ave. in Napa.

Email Kelly Porter at vintagehighvball@gmail.com to sign up or for more information.

