Napa High Leadership students won the 18th annual Big Game Mini-Golf Match, 6-4, over Vintage High Leadership at Scandia Fun Center in Fairfield last Wednesday, tying the overall series at nine wins apiece.

Ten putters from each high school battled in one-on-one competition over 18 holes. The low total score in each match was worth one point and ties were a half-point each.

Trophies went champion Napa High and best individual putter, Vintage’s Aidan Jonas with a 48.

Treats from The Chocolate Dippery were shared by all. The tournament director is Roger Bubel, who has coached wrestling at Justin-Siena and other area high schools.

Toyota/Save Mart 350 tickets $25 for college students

Sonoma Raceway will charge any college student with a valid .edu email address only $25 to attend the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 on June 11.

Recognizing the importance of engaging and involving the college community, Sonoma Raceway will also provide an accessible way for students to experience the thrill of NASCAR from an exclusive college student section in the Turn 3 Terrace — a prime location to watch drivers jockey for position at high speeds. Students need only to visit sonomaraceway.com and enter their .edu email address to unlock the offer during the online ticket purchase. Each college attendee can secure up to four tickets.

Bowers, Spencer at football-cheer clinic June 29

Two high-profile Napa High School alumni, Brock Bowers of two-time defending national football champion Georgia and Maddie Spencer of the San Francisco 49er Gold Rush cheer team, are scheduled to be part of a football and cheer clinic at NHS on June 29.

The football clinic, run by new Napa High head coach Chris Harris and his staff, is for ages 6-13. Participants will learn the latest drills, techniques and training sequences. Parents can come and watch 7 on 7 drills and have photo opportunities with Bowers, an Academic All-American whose honors include The Alexander Award for national freshman of the year and the John Mackey Award for the country’s top tight end.

The cheer clinic is also for ages 6-13 and will be run by the Napa Spiritleaders, who have won 39 National Championships. Spiritleader alumni have gone on to join the cheer or dance teams of the NFL’s 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons and the NBA’s Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.

Spencer, a 2015 NHS graduate, was a six-time National Champion dancer as a Napa High Spiritleader and a two-time All-American dancer, including “Overall Top” All American by the National Dance Alliance. She went on to dance at the Division I collegiate level for the nationally ranked San Diego State dance team. She was also selected as an NDA staff member and traveled across the country to instruct high school dancers. She has been a 49er Gold Rush cheerleader the last two seasons.

Spencer and other Spiritleader alumni will help Spiritleaders head coach Rylee Pippert and her staff run the clinic, where participants will learn age-appropriate routines and technique, perform for parents, and be able to take pictures with the pros.

The cost is $75 per participant and includes a clinic T-shirt. Registration will be from 8:30 to 9 a.m. the day of the clinic in the small gym at NHS. A waiver provided during registration must be filled out to participate.

Football participants will be on the campus practice field and cheer participants will be in the small gym from 9 to 11:30 a.m., and then demonstrate what they’ve learned for parents on the campus field and have photo opportunities from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

To secure a spot for the cheer clinic, pay with Go Fan at bit.ly/43ltLja

To secure a spot for the football clinic, pay with Go Fan at bit.ly/43ihFHv

707Premier hoops camps start June 19

707Premier youth basketball will hold summer camps at Harvest Middle School in Napa June 19-22, June 26-29 and July 10-13, and at Vacaville High and Will C. Wood in Vacaville June 19-22.

It’s for boys and girls in going into kindergarten through eighth grade, with campers playing with appropriate age groups. It will features skill development, team games and competition.

Cost is $225 per player per week. Scholarships are available for those who email 707Premier@gmail.com. Visit 707Premier.com/events to sign up and for more information.

American Legion Baseball Camp June 19-21

Napa American Legion Baseball will host its Summer Youth Baseball Camp June 19-21 for players Little League age at Cleve Borman Field at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.

The three-day camp will be divided into two age categories. The 6- to 9-year-olds will go from 9 to 11:30 a.m. each day, and the 10- to 12-year-olds from noon to 2:30 p.m.

The camp directors are Vintage High varsity head coach Billy Smith and Napa Valley College women’s and men’s golf head coach Bob Freschi, NVC’s former longtime baseball head coach.

Camp instructors will include Napa American Legion Baseball coaches, Napa American Legion Baseball alumni, and players from the current Napa American Legion Baseball teams.

Camp curriculum is to include throwing, hitting, pitching, base running, infield-outfield drills, and controlled scrimmages. A camp T-shirt will be given to each participant.

The cost of the camp is $150 for those who register through June 10, and $160 after that. Payment and registration forms can be sent to Napa Legion Baseball, 1262 Pear Tree Lane, Napa, CA 94558. Checks are to be made payable to Napa Legion Baseball. A portion of funds raised at this year’s camp will be donated to the Horn Heart Foundation.

Email Billy Smith at napalegionbaseball@gmail.com for more information and to receive a registration form.

Napa Valley Baseball Club-Napa Legion Baseball is a 501(c) (3) tax-exempt organization made up of volunteers who operate Borman Field. Its mission is to provide structure for young men ages 13-19, improve their futures and better their lives through participation in organized baseball.

Bob St. Laurent Charity Golf Classic June 9

The fourth annual Bob St. Laurent Charity Golf Classic is scheduled Friday, June 9, at Vintners Golf Club in Yountville. Registration includes a nine-hole round of golf, cart rental, gyro bar, tasty drinks, and an afterparty with live raffle and prizes for closest to the pin and longest drive.

Registration is $100 per player. Tickets to only the afterparty and auction are available for $50 per person.

The event was founded in 2019 by local media personality Bob St. Laurent to bring friends together to enjoy great golf and food while raising money for charitable causes in the Napa Valley.

The Bob St. Laurent Music Advocacy Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established with the sole purpose of keeping musicians and music alive by putting instruments directly into the hands of children in public schools. In 2022, it provided 20 ukuleles, a violin and a fender 12-string acoustic-electric guitar for the Napa High Music Program. Sponsor Dunlop USA also donated 50 guitar straps and 10 cases of guitar strings to support the guitar class created with the donation of 31 Gibson Guitars in 2021.

Visit bslmap.com to sign up for golf or just the afterparty and auction. Email info@bslmap.org for sponsorship opportunities.

Prolific Academy Basketball Camps start June 12

Prolific Academy basketball training programs are scheduled to run from June 12 until the end of July at Napa Christian Campus of Education.

Two age-group programs, Prolific Academy and Prolific Junior Academy, will involve training with coaching staff and players from the 2023 Grind Session World Champion Prolific Prep team. Both academies offer places for athletes to eat, sleep and train.

Both programs can be tailored to a son’s or daughter’s needs. They range from 1-3 workouts a day, with commuter, full-day, overnight or single-workout packages. The highly structured training schedule can include over five hours of player development each day, enabling athletes the ability to maximize their focus and their results.

The camps are for players ages 13 and older. Younger prospects are advised to sign up for the junior program. Any parent who feels their child would like to be moved up to the older division because of skill level should contact the staff at prolificsummeracademy@gmail.com or (707) 849-1212.

Visit prolificprep.org and click Training to sign up or for more information.

Golf tournament for Feeding it Forward set June 12

The second annual Downtown Joe’s & Billco’s Golf Tournament at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park on June 12 will benefit nonprofit Feeding it Forward in its mission to prevent food waste and end hunger in Napa County.

The inaugural version of the event, held at Chardonnay Golf Club on Sept. 19, 2022, saw 104 golfers raise $10,000 for Feeding It Forward. This year’s goal is $20,000, according to Feeding it Forward Chair and Founder David Busby.

This year’s tournament will be open to 144 golfers.

“With the support of our community, we provide food to Napa County’s vulnerable population of

older adults, veterans, children, families, and the working poor,” Busby said in a press release. “Unfortunately, in Napa County, one in 10 adults and one in five children are food insecure, based on a study done in 2018, and (that trend) most likely has increased due to the lingering effects of the pandemic, fires, and inflation. We are requesting participation and donations to raise funds for a facility’s operating cost, vehicle, and operational costs, i.e., compostable or environmentally safe packaging, food safety supplies, etc., to safely recover through distributing the perishable food.”

Other than signing up a foursome for the tournament and dinner fundraiser, the community can help by donating goods, gift cards, wine (Magnums or large formats preferred), services, or experiences for the event’s silent auction or raffle, becoming a sponsor of the event, being a hole sponsor, or making swag donations for attendees’ goodie bags.

Feeding it Forward volunteers and staff recover excess perishable and prepared food from restaurants, markets and festivals and transport it to Napa County residents in need, store it for when it is needed, or distribute it to other organizations that focus on actively feeding residents.

Clients who benefit from Feeding it Forward include affordable housing residents, farm workers, homeless shelters, and low-income workers.

A Platinum sponsorship of $10,000 includes premier signage on all holes, two foursomes, logo on balls, tees and gift bags, and prominent inclusion and logo placement in all media materials.

A Gold sponsorship of $5,000 includes premier signage at all par-3 holes, two foursomes, logo on balls, tees and gift bags, and prominent inclusion and logo placement in all media materials.

A Silver sponsorship of $3,000 includes one foursome, deluxe company signage on two specialty holes, banquet recognition, and inclusion in media materials.

A Bronze sponsorship of $1,000 includes one foursome, deluxe company signage, banquet recognition and acknowledgment in the program.

A Hole sponsorship of $200 includes signage at the hole, banquet recognition and acknowledgment in the program.

An In-Kind sponsorship is a donation to the silent auction and includes signage, description of in-kind donations, banquet recognition, and acknowledgment in the program.

Visit fifnv.perfectgolfevent.com for more information or to register.

Fortinet Championship needs golf volunteers

The PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship, which returns to Silverado Resort and Spa Sept. 14–17, is accepting applications for new volunteers. Voted the most fan-friendly PGA Tour event, the tournament is an annual event in the FedEx Cup Fall Series. It welcomes a combination of top-tier players and the next generation of stars as well as more than 900 volunteers who play vital roles in making the tournament a success.

Notable participants have included Jon Rahm, Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay.

“This event simply wouldn’t be possible without our group of dedicated volunteers,” said Andy McDowell, executive director of the Fortinet Championship. “Their hard work and commitment make a huge impact on the success of the championship, and we’re grateful for their support. We encourage anyone who is passionate about serving and supporting the Napa Valley community to sign up.”

Volunteers work in tandem with the tournament team and PGA Tour personnel to assist with aspects such as gallery management, hospitality, greeting, ticket taking, and spotting. Volunteers can sign up to help on one of about 30 committees. Previous experience or knowledge of golf are not needed.

Volunteers are a driving force in enabling the Fortinet Championship to help the PGA Tour surpass $3 billion in lifetime charitable giving. Net proceeds of the event are donated to a number of charitable organizations throughout the greater Napa Valley area, with an emphasis on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM); diversity and inclusion; reskilling programs, as well as local Napa-area nonprofits.

In addition to a one-of-a-kind behind-the-scenes experience watching PGA Tour stars compete, volunteers each receive a branded Fortinet Championship uniform that includes a polo, jacket and hat, a volunteer bag, a commemorative pin, one weekly guest ticket with a chance to earn an additional ticket, concert access, breakfast and lunch each day worked and access to an exclusive volunteer appreciation event. A one-time registration fee is required for first-time volunteers to help offset the costs of the uniform package.

Visit fortinetchampionship.com/volunteer to sign up or for more information on committee descriptions. The event is managed by global sports marketing agency SPORTFIVE.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.

