Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Parks and Rec Youth Volleyball starts Oct. 18

The Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation is accepting nominations for its 2021 class, which will be inducted with the seven-member class of 2020 at a dinner and induction ceremony on March 5, 2022 at Embassy Suites by Hilton Napa Valley.

Hall of Fame events were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hall of Fame’s selection committee votes on the nominees after reviewing the nominations and hearing presentations by nominators. A successful nominee needs 75 percent of the total points possible.

The Hall of Fame Foundation’s mission statement, according to napahighhof.org, is to honor the school and its department of athletics by recognizing the achievements of former athletes, coaches and others who have made significant contributions to the school’s athletic programs, while celebrating Napa High School scholar-athletes for their work in the classroom, community and in athletics.

Individuals may be nominated in one of three categories: athlete, coach and special.

To date, there are 154 members of the Hall of Fame, whose membership dates to 1912. The NHS Athletic HOF Foundation is a nonprofit organization.

The Hall of Fame was formed in 1997, with 36 inductees in the inaugural class.