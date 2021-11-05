Napa Valley Sports Capsule: Prolific Prep of Napa Christian opens season this weekend at Napa Valley College

Three weeks after playing three exhibition games in Las Vegas, Prolific Prep of Napa Christian officially opens its high school boys basketball season at Napa Valley College this weekend.

The Crew will play Renaissance Academy of Pasadena at 6 p.m. Saturday and TMG Prep Academy of Orange County at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Prolific Prep enters its eighth season of existence with what may be its deepest team ever, according to Philippe Doherty, who co-founded and co-directs the program with Jeremy Russotti. They have brought back the Crew’s original head coach, Billy McKnight, who spent the past two years in Oregon at the US Basketball Academy.

Ranked sixth in the 2021-22 Preseason MaxPreps Independent Top 20, Prolific Prep has talented teens from all over the world.

They include 6-foot-10 senior center Adem Bona, who is committed to UCLA; 6-foot-5 senior wing MJ Rice, who is committed to the University of Kansas; 6-foot-3 senior point guard Dior Johnson, who is committed to the University of Oregon; 6-foot-5 senior forward Joshua Ola-Joseph, who is committed to the University of Minnesota; 6-foot-6 senior guard Tre White, one of the top 30 players in the country; and a three-year returnee in 6-foot-1 senior guard Jordan Pope.

Other Crew members are 7-foot senior center Mor Seck, 6-foot-8 junior power forward N’Famara Dabo, 6-foot-8 senior forward Jacob LaBounty, 6-foot-2 point guard Ben Jenkins, and two of the top 40 sophomores in the country, 6-foot-6 guard Dink Pate from Dallas, Texas and 6-foot-8 Zion Sensley from San Carlos.

At the Oct. 15-17 Top Flight exhibition tournament in Las Vegas, which featured some of the better programs in the country, Prolific Prep defeated Hoop Nation in the quarterfinals, 88-79, lost to Oak Hill Academy in the semifinals, 84-71, and defeated Dream City Christian in the third-place game, 69-57.

Visit binged.it/3BJHrG9 for a YouTube video of the Crew's exhibition game against Hoop Nation.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for age 7 through high school age (with student ID card) and free for age 6 and younger. Anyone who buys a Prolific Prep T-shirt at the admission table will get in for half practice if they are an adults, or for free if they are in high school or younger.

Prolific Prep’s Sullivan on SportsVine Nov. 5

The SportsVine, a local sports radio talk show that airs from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays on KVON 1440 AM, is scheduled to have Prolific Prep of Napa Christian boys basketball assistant coach Nick Sullivan as the guest of host Bob Chance on Nov. 5.

Duey Green, Cam Neal, Rick Vasquez, Dino Alessio, Kyle Foster and Kent Fry also rotate as hosts of the show, which repeats at 11 a.m. each following Wednesday.

707 Premier taking signups for hoop league, camp

The 707 Premier Junior Basketball League, a new AAU program held on Sundays, will have two sessions for boys and girls in kindergarten through third grade at Napa High School.

Session 1 will be Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, 12 and 19. Session 2 will be Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30. Participants in kindergarten and first grade will meet from 9 to 11 a.m., second-graders from 10 a.m. to noon, and third-graders from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The cost is $150 for one session or $275 for both.

The 707 Premier Winter Basketball Camp for boys and girls in grades 3-8 and will be from Dec. 27-30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Cost is $199 per participant in the camp, which will be led by Tony Prescott and the 707 Premier coaching staff. He said it will focus on skill development, team building and competition, with an emphasis on fundamentals. Skills being taught will include shooting, ball handling, footwork and defensive techniques, and include games and skills competitions.

Visit 707premier.com or email David Granucci at 707premier@gmail.com to register or for more information about the league or camp.

Napa High having tree fundraiser

Napa High School is taking orders for freshly cut Douglas, Noble and Nordmann fir trees and a variety of wreaths and garlands as a fundraiser for its athletic program.

They can be ordered through Nov. 15 by visiting fundraiser4us.com/shop/NHS-Athletics and can be picked up Dec. 4 at Napa High’s Santa Village, which will feature Santa, holiday goodies and carols. Delivery options are available. Trees can also be purchased for military families.

Optimist Youth Basketball Sign-Ups

Optimist Youth Basketball, back for its 42nd season in Napa after not having a season in 2020-21 because of COVID-19 restrictions, will hold sign-ups for the 2021-22 season from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 6.

All sign-ups will be at the Napa Valley College gym and masks will be required. The age groups are 7th-8th Grade Boys, 9th-10th Grade Boys, 11th-12th Grade Boys, and 6th-8th Grade Girls.

The season is scheduled to start Dec. 4.

Visit napaoyb.org to sign up online. The cost is $100 per player for an eight-game season. Scholarships are given upon request, but everyone must pay at least $20. If the season is not held, refunds will be provided.

Everyone who signs up is placed on a team, gets a uniform with the sponsor’s name, and is guaranteed playing time, regardless of skill or ability to pay. If there are not enough girls to form their own league, they will be placed on a boys team if they so choose. Teams practice one night a week and play on Saturdays at the Napa Valley College gym or Silverado Middle School gym.

The league started in 1979 with 40 players on four co-ed 7th and 8th grade teams. The program has expanded to grades 6-12 and thousands of young athletes have participated over the years. Volunteers who have coached in OYB include Steve Potter, Brad Wagenknecht, Dylan Leach, Joe Donohoe, Kevin Thom and Steve Hasty.

State mandates require that everyone, including players, coaches, officials, and fans, wear a mask, even if vaccinated.

For information on the 6th-8th Grade program, call Jake Wilson at 738-8115. For more on the high school division, call Parker Hall at 252-0739.

Casual Tennis Napa plays Tuesdays, Saturdays

Tennis players can connect with peers for the fun of it when Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Send an email to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net for the current meeting time and location.

Napa Hall of Fame 2021 nominations due Nov. 10

The Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation is accepting nominations for its 2021 class, which will be inducted with the seven-member class of 2020 at a dinner and induction ceremony on March 5, 2022 at Embassy Suites by Hilton Napa Valley.

Hall of Fame events were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hall of Fame’s selection committee votes on the nominees after reviewing the nominations and hearing presentations by nominators. A successful nominee needs 75 percent of the total points possible.

The Hall of Fame Foundation’s mission statement, according to napahighhof.org, is to honor the school and its department of athletics by recognizing the achievements of former athletes, coaches and others who have made significant contributions to the school’s athletic programs, while celebrating Napa High School scholar-athletes for their work in the classroom, community and in athletics.

Individuals may be nominated in one of three categories: athlete, coach and special.

To date, there are 154 members of the Hall of Fame, whose membership dates to 1912. The NHS Athletic HOF Foundation is a nonprofit organization.

The Hall of Fame was formed in 1997, with 36 inductees in the inaugural class.

To be eligible as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Napa High at least 15 years ago (2006 or earlier), participated in at least one interscholastic sport as an undergraduate, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

To be eligible as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic athletic team at Napa High, been employed by or contributed services to Napa High as a coach for at least five years, no longer be active as a coach at Napa High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or community.

To be eligible in the special category, an individual must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department of Napa High, contributed in some substantial way to the improvement of Napa High athletic programs, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

There is a $20 fee for each nomination. To obtain a nomination form, or for more information, contact Carol Stein at (707) 226-5090 or csstein@pacbell.net.

Visit napahighhof.org for more information.

