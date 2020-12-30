Napa Valley Sports in 2020: Vintage, Calistoga hoops were highlights

There weren’t many high school sports highlights in 2020 after last winter, with the COVID-19 pandemic shutting everything down in March, but what a winter it was.
Boys teams shine at Vintage
The Crushers swept the Vine Valley Athletic League titles in boys basketball and boys soccer, after grabbing league crowns in girls cross country, football and volleyball last fall.
The boys soccer team won its fourth straight league crown, the first two coming in the Monticello Empire League, and the young squad co-coached by Javier Covarrubias and Alex Feliciano pulled it off with only four seniors. The fourth-seeded Crushers reached the second round of the North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs with a 4-0 blanking of No. 13 Dublin, then got shocked 2-1 in double-overtime by No. 5 Clayton Valley at Napa Memorial Stadium.
The Vintage boys basketball team had six experienced seniors, including Napa County Player of the Year Imani Lopez, but its league title was a bit more earthshaking — only the third one in school history for the sport. The other two were in 1976-77 and 1999-2000. Talk about a memorable year.
Unfortunately, VVAL basketball is yet to get respect in playoff seeding from the NCS. A year after Napa High won the VVAL with a 12-0 record — its first league crown in 27 years — but was seeded just No. 14 and got an early exit with an 85-76 loss at No. 3 James Logan-Union City, Vintage received the same seeding after going 10-2 in VVAL play. The Crushers also had to trek to the South Bay and lost their opener at No. 3 Washington-Fremont, 71-55.
First state playoff win for Calistoga girls
Upvalley in Calistoga, the girls basketball team not only won the league championship with a 7-0 record but had a memorable 3-2 run in the playoffs.
After losing 57-40 in the NCS Division 6 championship game to small-school powerhouse Laytonville, the Wildcats dusted off, headed to the other side of Sacramento and pulled off the biggest victory in program history.
Vanesa Quiepo’s basket from just inside the 3-point line on the right baseline with five seconds left gave fifth-seeded Calistoga a thrilling 47-46 win over No. 4 seed Valley Christian Academy in Roseville. The Wildcats didn’t celebrate until they had swarmed the Lions’ inbound pass to halfcourt and kept the hosts from answering Quiepo’s heroics. After all, Valley Christian had clawed back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to take the lead that Quiepo had to steal back.
“I saw this as like, it’s not over until there are zero seconds left,” said Quiepo, who finished with 15 points. “So in this one I knew we were going to push hard. When Lizbet (Escobedo) passed me the ball, I knew that I had to take my time and set my feet. I saw that I had time so I set them and I shot it and it just went in. Like, I don’t know. It was just amazing.”
Quiepo would be named Napa County Player of the Year.
Calistoga’s season ended with the other half of the Laytonville playoff sandwich, a 38-35 loss that almost left them feeling they could have actually beaten the top-seeded Warriors.
“We’ve talked about it for a long time where we wanted our season to end on a night where we played well and the other team was just better than us and I think we all feel that way,” co-coach Ray Particelli said. “We didn’t give them anything. We were down one point with 90 seconds to go and our defense held them four times in a row and our offense couldn’t convert. God knows we’d have signed on the dotted line for that opportunity three months ago.”
The Wildcats had advanced to the section title game with wins over No. 15 seed California School for the Deaf in the first round, 61-27, No. 7 Ferndale in the quarterfinals, 46-45, and No. 14 Tomales in the semifinals, 59-19.
Calistoga wouldn’t have even been in the NorCal playoffs if not for Tully Leonard’s heroics in a 46-45 section quarterfinal win over No. 7 seed Ferndale. She put back her own miss for the lead with 1 second left and the Wildcats kept the Bulldogs from getting off a shot in response.
Five wrestlers reach state meet
With neither American Canyon High basketball team making the playoffs, Emma Lopez was the star of the show for the Wolves last winter. The senior wrestler, in her first year on the mat after playing basketball the year before, qualified for the state meet and even won a match there.
She was joined by Vintage's Natalie Scott, who picked up two wins, and Leilani Frazer, who notched one.
Vintage senior Dominic Smith, the county's lone boys qualifier, became the first Crusher to follow his or her father to the state meet. His dad, Josh Smith, made it in 1995.
Calistoga boys end title drought
The Calistoga boys basketball team was also a league champion this year, for the first time since 1992.
But the Wildcats were seeded just No. 12 in the Division 6 playoffs and lost 52-42 at No. 5 Emery in their opener. It was a heartbreaker, as the Wildcats had taken a 35-32 lead into the fourth quarter. They finished 14-11 overall, notching their most victories since winning 19 games during the 2006-07 season.
McClain keeps St. Helena on map
St. Helena High’s young basketball teams had tough seasons. Undoubtedly the town’s high school hero in 2020 was Harper McClain. Not sure she would have a cross country season, the senior joined a suburban Sacramento running club and on Dec. 5 placed 13th out of 293 runners in the girls 15-18 age division at the AAU Cross Country National Championships at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Fla.
McClain, the reigning CIF Division V state champion, finished the 5K race in 17 minutes, 48.51 seconds while running for the Loomis Elite Distance Running Club.
With the CIF announcing earlier in the week that there would be no state meet on March 27 at Woodward Park in Fresno, and the chance of having other big meets looking less likely during the proposed season in January and February, the Florida nationals held more weight than usual. Plus, the meet was held at the scheduled site of 2021 NCAA Division 1 Championships set in November.
“I really enjoy the motivation behind this group and we all have a common goal and we’re really excited to work hard every single time we come out here. It’s just a super enjoyable experience,” McClain said in a story about the club posted at dyestat.com on Dec. 4. “I also feel like we’re really fresh and we have that really good training behind us. All of us are really excited and motivated about everything leading up to this meet.”
Justin boys teams make playoffs
Justin-Siena’s team highlight was making the boys soccer playoffs for the first time in 10 years. The Braves, coached by Belinda Halloran, finished 4-13-1 overall and 1-10-1 in the VVAL.
They got their only league win via forfeit, but they did beat three schools their size or bigger during the preseason. That earned them a No. 12 seed in the NCS Division 4 playoffs and they fell 3-0 at No. 4 Urban High in San Francisco.
The Braves’ boys basketball team also made the NCS Division 4 playoffs, earning the No. 13 seed and falling 62-33 at No. 4 University High at San Francisco’s Kezar Pavilion.
Napa High returns to boys soccer playoffs
The Grizzlies toughened up early by playing four private-school powerhouses. They tied St. Ignatius 2-2 and fell 3-2 to Saint Mary's at home, and lost just 3-2 at St. Francis in Mountain View and 2-1 at University in San Francisco.
Napa — led by Vine Valley Athletic League Player of the Year Salvador Leon, a junior center back — also lost just 2-1 and 1-0 to crosstown rival Vintage in the Big Games. But the Grizzlies couldn't get past host Monte Vista in their Division 1 playoff opener, falling 4-1 in Danville.
WATCH NOW: STAYING FIT AND STRESS-FREE DURING THE HOLIDAYS