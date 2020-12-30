Napa Valley Sports in 2020: Vintage, Calistoga hoops were highlights

Calistoga’s season ended with the other half of the Laytonville playoff sandwich, a 38-35 loss that almost left them feeling they could have actually beaten the top-seeded Warriors.

“We’ve talked about it for a long time where we wanted our season to end on a night where we played well and the other team was just better than us and I think we all feel that way,” co-coach Ray Particelli said. “We didn’t give them anything. We were down one point with 90 seconds to go and our defense held them four times in a row and our offense couldn’t convert. God knows we’d have signed on the dotted line for that opportunity three months ago.”

The Wildcats had advanced to the section title game with wins over No. 15 seed California School for the Deaf in the first round, 61-27, No. 7 Ferndale in the quarterfinals, 46-45, and No. 14 Tomales in the semifinals, 59-19.

Calistoga wouldn’t have even been in the NorCal playoffs if not for Tully Leonard’s heroics in a 46-45 section quarterfinal win over No. 7 seed Ferndale. She put back her own miss for the lead with 1 second left and the Wildcats kept the Bulldogs from getting off a shot in response.

