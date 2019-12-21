The American Canyon High wrestling squad took fourth place, led by four second-place finishers, at Pinole Valley’s Xmas Classic on Saturday.
The Wolves’ runners-up were Roman Gamboa (113 pounds), Elijah Beronilla (126), Kapono Liu (160) and Jesse Lopez (170).
Placing fourth for American Canyon was James Aken (220), while Nathaniel Wills (220) finished eighth.
Varsity Girls Wrestling
Lopez leads Wolves at tourney
Emma Lopez (189 pounds) led American Canyon with a fourth-place finish at Liberty’s Brittany David Invitational in Brentwood on Saturday.
Optimist Youth Basketball
11th-12th Grade Boys results
Sunrise Rotary prevailed over R&S Glazing, 44-43, in an overtime thriller, getting 18 points and 18 rebounds from Trevin Colmondeley, Dylan Foster's 14 boards and 10 rebounds, Nick Raymond's 10 rebounds, 7 points, and 2 steals, Jacks Madigan's 7 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals, Andre Nave's 5 boards, 3 points and 2 blocked shots, and Trent Maher's 4 steals.
Alec Nunes had 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals for R&S, Anthony Martinez 10 boards, 5 points and 2 steals, Filiberto Chavez 7 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals, Dominic Johnson 10 boards and 5 points, Estevan Reyes 6 rebounds, 4 points, and 4 steals, and Diego Cruz 3 points.
Napa Police Officers Association downed Napa Firefighters, 30-25, as Justin Van Maren had 11 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals, Cris Soto 8 points, 7 boards and 2 steals, Trevor Ellena 7 rebounds, 3 points and 2 blocks, Matt Shane 5 boards, 3 points and 3 steals, Nate Allen 5 rebounds, 3 points and 2 steals, and Angelo Vivan made 2 steals.
Jadyn Satten put up 12 points, 10 rebounds and 4 steals for Firefighters, Matt Commander 10 boards and 6 points, George Bolen 6 steals and 4 points, and Mauricio Camacho 5 rebounds and 3 points.
Nielson Construction defeated Fazerrati's Pizza, 51-33, with Jacob Aaron getting 11 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals, Ian Avalos 8 points and 9 boards, Bill Chaidez 9 boards, 7 points and 4 steals, Davide Migotto 8 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals, Dylan Cody 7 points, Wyatt Chaidez 5 points, and Gavin Rabanal 4 points and 2 steals.
Tyson Tanksley got 11 points and 6 rebounds for Fazerrati's, RJ Campbell 11 points and 3 steals, Pedro Infante 7 boards, 4 points and 2 steals, Christian Smith 4 points and 3 steals, and Max Maldonado and Gabe Wilson 3 steals apiece.
Deputy Sheriffs Officers Association got by Napa Valley Orthopedics, 42-34, with Kyle Jezycki posting 16 rebounds, 12 points and 2 blocks, Lucas Brandon 17 boards and 10 points, Riain Stults 8 points and 5 steals, Matt Helms 6 points and 4 steals, and Elliot Suhr 4 points.
Andrew Diana paced Orthopedics with 18 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals, Nick Ball had 6 points, Ryan Mooney 4 points, Adam Wesner 3 points, and Colby Baumbach 2 steals.
Napa Valley Jewelers edged Rotary, 41-38, as Cody Jones put up 12 points and 9 boards, Ruben Pino 7 points and 3 steals, Carlos Chavez 8 rebounds and 5 points, Joe Lee 5 points and 5 rebounds, Angel Ochoa 5 points, Jordan Perez 5 boards, and Noah Parker 4 points.
David Brown had 12 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals for Rotary, Anthony Clerici 11 boards, 4 points and 3 steals, Sean Pratt 6 points and 2 steals, George Laird 6 rebounds, and Isaac Rojas and Jackson Waters 5 rebounds and 4 points each.