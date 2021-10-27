Napa Valley Sports Report: Bodor named VVAL's top volleyball player

No bags, backpacks, coolers, thermoses, liquids, drones, bikes, skateboards, scooters, and dogs other than service dogs will be allowed. Purses will be allowed and subject to search. No seat saving with blankets will be permitted.

Admission is $10 general, $5 for seniors (60 and older), $5 for students in grades K-12, and free for Napa High students and Napa High boosters with passes and children ages 5 and younger. A ticket does not guarantee a seat.

Optimist Youth Basketball

Sign-ups continue Thursday

Optimist Youth Basketball, back for its 42nd season in Napa after not having a season in 2020-21 because of COVID-19 restrictions, will hold sign-ups for the 2021-22 season from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28 and Nov. 3, and from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 30 and Nov. 6.

All sign-ups will be at the Napa Valley College gym and masks will be required. The age groups are 7th-8th Grade Boys, 9th-10th Grade Boys, 11th-12th Grade Boys, and 6th-8th Grade Girls.

The season is scheduled to start Dec. 4.