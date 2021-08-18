 Skip to main content
Napa Valley Sports Report: Braves sweep first volleyball foe of season
Local Report

  Updated
Local Report
The Justin-Siena volleyball team won its season opener Tuesday night over Roseland University Prep of Santa Rosa, 25-19, 25-21, 25-21.

Emery Messenger led the Braves with 9 kills, Eleanor Meyers had 5 terminal blocks, and Ranessa Rualo had 14 assists. Libero Erin Edora held down the back row with passing and had 7 digs.

“I am so pleased with our performance tonight,” Justin-Siena head coach Kate Reilley said. “We shed our first-game jitters and came out strong against an extremely scrappy team in Roseland University Prep. We made great in-game adjustments and were able to give a few of our newcomers playtime to prepare for this season. First win in the books.”

Ibanez is SportsVine guest of Aug. 21

The SportsVine, a local sports radio talk show that airs from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays on KVON 1440 AM, is scheduled to have KVTU Channel 2 Sports Director Mark Ibanez as the guest of Dino Alessio and Kyle Foster on Aug. 21.

Duey Green, Rick Vasquez and Bob Chance, Kent Fry and Cam Neal have also been guests hosts of the show, which repeats at 11 a.m. the following Wednesday.

Four-team football scrimmage Friday

The Vintage High football team will host Napa High, Freedom-Oakley and College Park-Pleasant Hill in a four-way scrimmage on Friday starting at 7 p.m. It will be held jamboree style, in a split-field format. Concessions will be open and there will be no limitations to capacity. Admission is $5 for adults free for students.

Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt was hospitalized after being struck in the head by a line drive. The incident occurred during the second inning of Oakland’s 9-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 17. The 32-year-old was removed from the field after being struck by a ball off the bat of Chicago outfielder Brian Goodwin. Bassitt was conscious while he was being loaded into the ambulance and received stitches at the hospital. "We don’t think the eye is a problem at this point. It felt like it was below it. He’s got some cuts that need some stitches," Bob Melvin, Oakland Athletics Manager. Bassitt is currently 12-3 with a 3.06 ERA this season and was replaced by Burch Smith.

