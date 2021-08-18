Napa Valley Sports Report: Braves sweep first volleyball foe of season

The Justin-Siena volleyball team won its season opener Tuesday night over Roseland University Prep of Santa Rosa, 25-19, 25-21, 25-21.
Emery Messenger led the Braves with 9 kills, Eleanor Meyers had 5 terminal blocks, and Ranessa Rualo had 14 assists. Libero Erin Edora held down the back row with passing and had 7 digs.
“I am so pleased with our performance tonight,” Justin-Siena head coach Kate Reilley said. “We shed our first-game jitters and came out strong against an extremely scrappy team in Roseland University Prep. We made great in-game adjustments and were able to give a few of our newcomers playtime to prepare for this season. First win in the books.”
Ibanez is SportsVine guest of Aug. 21
The SportsVine, a local sports radio talk show that airs from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays on KVON 1440 AM, is scheduled to have KVTU Channel 2 Sports Director Mark Ibanez as the guest of Dino Alessio and Kyle Foster on Aug. 21.
Duey Green, Rick Vasquez and Bob Chance, Kent Fry and Cam Neal have also been guests hosts of the show, which repeats at 11 a.m. the following Wednesday.
Four-team football scrimmage Friday
The Vintage High football team will host Napa High, Freedom-Oakley and College Park-Pleasant Hill in a four-way scrimmage on Friday starting at 7 p.m. It will be held jamboree style, in a split-field format. Concessions will be open and there will be no limitations to capacity. Admission is $5 for adults free for students.
