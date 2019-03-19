The Club Solano Volleyball Black 14-and-under team placed fourth in its league bracket on Saturday at the Edison Tournament in Stockton.
Club Solano took first place in pool play, entered championship bracket with a win in the quarterfinals, then lost in the semifinals and consolation finals.
“It was a long day of volleyball, but the girls played well throughout the day,” coach Rick Manibusan said.
Directing the offense were Tessa Castro (three aces, 33 assists), Kaylee Saechao (18 digs, 20 assists) and Sophia Jacobs (eight aces, 34 digs, seven kills).
Offensive hitters were Isabella Avila (20 digs, 10 kills), Jolie Abejuela (nine digs, four kills), Alycia Maciel (30 digs, four kills), Adeline Kelly (19 digs, four kills) and Danielle Moelk (11 aces, 37 digs, 16 kills).
Front row blocking came from Lauren Ballard (five aces, 12 blocks, 27 kills) and Kalea Carson (nine blocks, 11 kills).
Handling defensive duties were Tori Nguyen (31 digs) and Leila Adel (40 digs).
Varsity Baseball
St. Helena 14, John Swett 1, 5 innings
The Saints wrapped up their preseason slate Monday with a run-rule win over visiting John Swett.
St. Helena (4-6) scored 10 runs in the third inning after scoring three runs in the first and one in the second.
It was a nice bounceback win for the Saints after they had managed only three hits in a 4-1 loss to Berean Christian over the weekend.
“Even though we lost that game, I was happy with how we played, which was good,” said St. Helena head coach Darrell Quirici. “And then we continued that here today. … I was pleased with our last three games, because we played real well against Napa. We didn’t play a superb game, but it was solid baseball for the most part and we were down five runs and chipped away.
“I think we have room still for improvement, but we’re coming along. Like I said, this team was a mystery but now the lineup is kind of shaking itself out, when we have everyone, and we kind of know what we’re going to do now so it’s a good thing.”
Liam Gilson, Caleb Granados and Stacy Nelson each recorded a double and two RBIs. Zack Flood also had two RBIs.
Caleb Jeske got the start and the win, pitching 3 2/3 innings of two-hit ball. He struck out five and walked three before Frank Lenney relieved him for an out and Jack Adkins finished the game off by striking out two over his lone inning of work.
The Saints are scheduled to open North Central League I play Friday, hosting Kelseyville at 6 p.m.
Calistoga 14, Anderson Valley 2
The Wildcats picked up their first win of the season with a drubbing of Anderson Valley on Monday.
Calistoga is now 1-2 overall on the year and 0-1 in North Central League II play.
Varsity Softball
Winters 6, St. Helena 3, 8 innings
The Saints led 3-1 entering the seventh inning Monday, but a two-run inside-the-park home run from visiting Winters sent the game to extra innings tied at 3-3.
The Warriors then jumped on St. Helena (4-3) in the eighth, plating three runs to take a 6-3 lead before shutting down the Saints in the bottom half of the inning to secure the win.
St. Helena opens North Central League I play on Friday when it hosts Kelseyville at 4 p.m.
JV Baseball
Justin-Siena 7, San Rafael 3
The Braves (4-1) made it three in a row with Saturday’s home victory.
They jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning as Jackson Dann (fielder’s choice), Gianni Natuzzi (sacrifice fly), Max Zunst (single) and Madden Edwards (single) each had an RBI. They added one in the second, before San Rafael (2-3) scored in the third and fourth to make it 6-2.
Zunst added another RBI on a fourth-inning double. Braden Snoke also had a double and single.
Keith Binz (2-0) was the winning pitcher, going the first three innings, before Chris Duffy and David Elias finished up. Each gave up an earned run but pitched well against a talented San Rafael team.
The Braves played good defense, highlighted by plays from shortstop Nick Zeiter, second baseman Daniel Kelly, first baseman Bryce Laukert, and Binz in center field.
“Great win for the Braves today as we started hot and finished strong “ said head coach Rick Romero. “We played smart baseball and worked well together as a team.”