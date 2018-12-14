Five Justin-Siena girls water polo players have received All-Vine Valley Athletic League honors – Megan Hansen, Angelina Phinney, Sarah Reynolds, Sophia Samson and Maddie Vertonin.
Junior center defender Megan Hansen and freshman center and attacker Sarah Reynolds made the First Team.
Hansen was named the Braves’ Most Valuable Player, scoring 76 goals.
Reynolds was named Justin-Siena’s Offensive Player of the Season. Reynolds scored more than 97 goals to lead not only the Braves but all of the nation’s freshmen. She had more than 40 percent of the Braves’ total, averaging 5 per game, and also had 49 steals.
Making the All-VVAL Second Team were attacker Vertonin, who had more than 37 goals, utility player Phinney, who scored more than 23, and attacker Samson, who had more than 20 goals, 35 steals and 30 assists.
All five Justin-Siena honorees play club water polo, either with Davis Water Polo or Napa Premier Aquatics.
Prep Boys Basketball
Napa moves into fifth-place game
The Grizzlies lost their first two games of the Brett Callan Memorial Tournament at Casa Grande, falling 65-44 to Montgomery on Thursday and 69-61 to Northgate on Friday.
On Thursday, Zach Swim had 16 points, five rebounds and three blocks, Stephen Blume 12 points, and Brayden Greenlee eight points and three rebounds.
On Friday, Greenlee had 20 points and three rebounds, Blume 15 points and two assists, Swim 14 points, five rebounds and two blocks, and Tyler Oda eight points, three assists and two rebounds.
Napa (5-4 overall) plays Analy or Windsor in the fifth-place game on Saturday.
Prep Football
Napa High announces team awards
The Grizzlies recently announced their team awards. The Most Valuable Player was Chase LaRue. The Coaches’ Offensive Award went to Brock Bowers. Sharing the Coaches’ Defensive Award were Jack Giguiere and Benji Salas. The Lineman of the Year was Marcus Lex. The Special Teams Player of the Year is Diego Olvera. The Iron Man Award went to Domenic Topete, and the Coaches’ Award went to Isaiah Newton.
All-VVAL selections announced
Vine Valley Athletic League champion Vintage received three of the four All-VVAL superlatives. The Player of the Year is senior running back Viliami Schaumkel, the Defensive MVP is senior tackle Colton Fisher, and the Lineman of the Year is senior Luis Arroyo.
The Offensive MVP is American Canyon senior running back Eddie Byrdsong.
Local players making the First Team Offense were Vintage seniors Michael Webber (wide receiver), Angel Castillo (tight end), Alfonso Medina (lineman), Rhys Irwin (lineman) and Eddy Gonzalez (kicker), and junior Jack Odell (lineman); Justin-Siena seniors Barrett Donohoe (quarterback), Luigi Albano (wide receiver) and Zach Keefer (lineman); Napa sophomore Brock Bowers (tight end); and American Canyon senior Jacob Mitchell (lineman).
Making the First Team Defense were Vintage seniors Josh Robert (linebacker), Jesus Galvan (linebacker), Zach Daniels (lineman) and Webber (cornerback); American Canyon seniors Darius Thomas (cornerback), Brandon Seay (safety) and Alec Hoover (linebacker), junior Kekoa Wilson (linebacker) and sophomore Ronnie Hamilton (lineman).
On the Second Team Offense are American Canyon seniors Tyler Nguyen (wide receiver), Joseph Mendoza (lineman) and Jesus Sanchez (lineman); Napa seniors Chase LaRue (running back), Diego Olvera (wide receiver) and Gavin Zimmerman (lineman); Vintage senior Nyllan Mosqueda (lineman) and sophomore Jacob Aaron (quarterback); and Justin-Siena junior Solomone Anitoni (running back).
Making the Second Team Defense were Vintage seniors Caymus Barrett (cornerback) and Jakob Bittner (linebacker) and junior Cutler Low (safety); Justin Siena senior John Horn (linebacker) and junior Blake Hoban (cornerback); American Canyon seniors Billy Biondini (safety) and Antonio Perez (linebacker), juniors Derrick Connor (linebacker) and Jeffrey Brown (lineman)l; and Napa sophomore Jack Giguiere (linebacker).
Earning Honorable Mention were Justin Siena senior Michael Fitzgerald (linebacker) and junior Miles Williams (linebacker); American Canyon juniors Vance Eschenburg (quarterback) and Devin Davis (cornerback); and Napa junior Isaiah Newton (quarterback).
JV Boys Basketball
Vintage 54, Rodriguez 47
The Crushers improved to 4-1 with Thursday’s road win, as Everett Mitchell had a game-high 19 points and Josh Kho added 11 points and seven assists. Vintage trailed by 10 points in the first half but came back with solid defense, coach Ben Goodman said.
“The boys are playing good basketball and working well together,” Goodman said. “It’s been a joy to watch them improve so early in the season.”
Vintage will host McClymonds of Oakland at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Youth Swimming
NVST athletes shine at Concord meet
Napa Valley Swim Team members Iona Pascual and Troy Kobylka enjoyed success at the recent Senior 2 Trials and Finals Meet in Concord.
Pascual swam the 400-yard individual medley the 15-16 age group in 4:07.91, breaking a 25-year-old record of 4:08.05. He also swam the 100 butterfly in 52.50, breaking the record of 53.57 he set last year.
Kobylka hit personal bests and new A time standards in his two events, the 100 freestyle (52.97) and 200 freestyle (1:57.28).