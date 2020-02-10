The Justin-Siena wrestling team made a splash at the North Coast Section Division III Championship Duals at Rancho Cotate High School on Saturday, pulling off several big wins to go 3-1 and bring home the third-place NCS pennant.
The Braves learned only Thursday night that their at-large bid had been accepted, having kept their fingers crossed after an 0-6 finish in the Vine Valley Athletic League.
“We put in the bid with hopes that our 5-1 nonleague record would outweigh our VVAL finish,” said Justin-Siena coach Jason Guiducci. “It apparently was enough to get in, yet going 0-6 in the VVAL really hampered us in the seeding meeting as we only managed to gain a No. 5 seed. Everyone within our program knew, however, what we were capable of.”
Justin-Siena dispatched fourth-seeded Berean Christian, 54-27, before running into a buzz saw in No. 1 ranked Willits, the defending NCS Div. III champion, and falling 56-18.
“Willits is a wrestling town, always has been and always will be,” Guiducci said. “We told the kids to bury that loss and move forward.”
The Braves did just that, knocking off Healdsburg, 58-12. Expecting to next face No. 3 seed Middletown, Justin-Siena instead got a rematch with Berean Christian after the Eagles upset the Mustangs. Once again, Justin-Siena built an early lead and was able to rest some starters en route to a 49-23 victory. That earned them bronze medals, and the first NCS pennant in the seven-year coaching tenure of Guiducci and assistant Jesse Ward.
Leading the way by going 3-0 at the tournament were junior Jacob Guiducci and sophomore Cooper Cohee. Sharing a brunt of the workload with winning records were senior JP Negueloua, junior Sebastian Medina, and freshmen Kai Hoffmann and Brandon Guiducci.
“Today was a big step forward for our program and proof we are amongst the top Div. 3 programs in the North Coast Section,” Coach Guiducci said. “The kids came together, wrestled for each other, and trusted us to place them in spots that would contribute to the program’s success. The kids were ecstatic and elated. You could feel their sense of pride that all their sacrifice is bringing something special home to Justin-Siena High School.”
The Braves begin the individual postseason at the VVAL Championships on Saturday at American Canyon.
Prep Basketball
Wildcats on verge of league title sweep
The Calistoga boys and girls basketball teams could make school history on Tuesday night.
The boys, currently in second place in the North Central League IV at 4-1, will face off with first-place Roseland Collegiate Prep (5-1) with a share of the league title at stake. A win over the Grizzlies would guarantee at least a share of the crown and would be the first time Calistoga had won even a piece of a league title since 1992.
It would also be the first time in school history that both the boys and girls won the league title in the same season. The girls, currently in the midst of their first 20-win season in program history, have already clinched the NCL IV title and are 6-0 heading into their tilt with the Grizzlies.
A strong finish to the season for the boys could also vault them into the postseason for the second consecutive year after a 12-year streak of missing the postseason. The girls are already a playoff lock and are currently the No. 2-ranked team among Division 6 teams in the North Coast Section.
The boys are currently solidly on the bubble, but if they do sneak in it would be the first time since the 2006-07 season that both teams qualified for postseason play.
Youth Basketball
McDonald’s takes 7th-8th boys title in Optimist playoffs
McDonald’s ran past Athletic Feat, 50-25, in the championship game of Napa Optimist Youth Basketball 7th-8th Grade Boys division. Nathan Marroquin had 17 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals to lead McDonald’s. Bailey Huss finished with 13 points. Elijah Nave scored 6. Lucas Stephenson had 11 rebounds. Jonah Schwarze had 13 points for Athletic Feat. Owen Ferguson had 10 points with 7 rebounds.
In the Consolation Championship Game, Kiwanis of Greater Napa edged Syar Industries, 50-47. Noah Akkerman led all scorers with 28 points. James Burgess scored 12. Matthew Stephenson and Ben Green had 6 rebounds each.
For Syar, Joseph Farmer had 22 points and 10 rebounds, Sumner Eakins scored 12 points and Monte Martin had 9 rebounds and 6 points.
In a prior game, Athletic Feat outlasted Del Sur Mortgage, 53-42. Owen Ferguson scored 16 points and had 7 rebounds. Jonah Schwarze finished with 15 points, followed by Trace Morgan with 11. Dylan Sublett pulled down 9 rebounds.
For Del Sur, Finn Salese scored 20 points, Henry Miller had 13 points with 16 rebounds and Fisher MacDonald had 8 points and 6 rebounds.
In the early game, Kiwanis of Greater Napa held on to surpass Quinlan Tire, 40-36. Noel Akkerman scored 13 points, Isaac Soto had 11 points, Matthew Stephenson scored 8 and James Burgess had 6 points and 5 steals.
Quinlan Tire had seven players on the scoreboard with Seth Daniels leading the way with 8 points. Theodore Maas, Dylan Ito, Aiden Leuthold and Tyler Carrasco score 6 points each.
End of season awards:
Leading Scorers: Trenten Adams 18.2 ppg; Joseph Farmer 17.1 ppg
Leading Rebounder: Henry Miller 15 rpg
Most 3-Pointers: Noah Akkerman 22
Most Steals: Bailey Huss 38
Outstanding 7th Grader: Owen Ferguson