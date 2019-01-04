The Crusher hit the road and used stifling defense to take down the Petaluma Trojans, 51-31 in a Vine Valley Athletic League contest on Thursday night. Vintage is now 10-5 on the season and currently sits atop the VVAL standings at 3-0.
Alyssa Andrews led the Crushers with 23 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists while Nicole Gleeson added 8 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 assists and 3 blocks.
Also recording stats for Vintage were Mo Groves (8 points, 4 rebounds), Kate Ilsley (6 points, 5 assists), Maya Sapienza (2 points, 7 rebounds), Victoria Solorio (2 points 4 rebounds) and Dellaina Morse (2 points).
The Crushers defense held the Trojans to single-digit scoring in every quarter. They led 13-8 after one, 31-16 at the half and 41-23 after three.
“It was a team wide victory as everyone contributed to a 32 minute defensive effort,” said Vintage head coach Joe Donohoe. “I’m very excited that our focus was unwavering on playing extremely hard on every defensive possession tonight. League wins are tough, road league wins are tougher. I was also very pleased with our 90-percent shooting from the foul line.”
Vintage continues VVAL play next week when it visits Napa (8-7, 0-2) on Tuesday. That game is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Justin-Siena 51, Napa 40
Braves’ senior guard Ashlee Whittemore continues to push Justin-Siena to wins. On Thursday at Justin-Siena, Whittemore had 24 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals as she helped the Braves hold off a late comeback attempt by Napa.
Justin-Siena improved to 9-6 overall and 2-0 in the Vine Valley Athletic League.
“Every league win is a big win, and this was no different,” said Justin-Siena head coach Andrew Bettencourt. “It was definitely an intense and physical game and we were proud of our team for rising to the challenge that Napa’s pressure and physicality brings.
“We still have to clean up some of our late game turnovers and decisions, but overall we are pleased with the outcome and look forward to the next tough test against Petaluma.”
The Braves led throughout the game but the Grizzlies (8-7, 0-2 VVAL) made it interesting in crunch time, cutting the deficit to seven with just two minutes left. But the Braves held their ground and sealed the win down the stretch.
“Our girls played really hard and battled all the way until the end,” said Napa head coach Darci Ward. “Our shots were not falling for us and that really hurt us throughout the game.”
Siena Young led the way for the Grizzlies with 17 points, 4 rebounds and 7 steals, while Carly Johnson scored 8 points, including two three-pointers, and also had 2 rebounds, 2 assists and a block.
Maizy Armstrong Brown added 7 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist.
Rounding out stats for Justin-Siena were Karlie Wells (8 points, 7 rebounds), Lexi Rosenbrand (7 points, 5 rebounds), Isabella Wright (7 points, 2 rebounds), Kiran Monteverdi (3 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists), Grace Walter (2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals) and Ella Thatcher (4 rebounds)
Justin-Siena is back in action on Saturday when it travels to Petaluma for a game at 7 p.m.
Napa hosts Vintage on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
JV Girls basketball
Justin-Siena 53, Napa 40
After being down early, the Braves were able to take control of the game and pulled away from the Grizzlies late.
Charmaine Griffin scored 16 points and Belle Wells added 15. Cassie Richardson (12 points), Samai Wilson (6 points), Lili Galambos (2 points) and Twyla Borck (2 points) rounded out the scoring for the Braves.
Women’s College Basketball
La Sierra, 59, Pacific Union College 54
Jasmine Peete scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Marielle Tuazon added 14 points and six assists but those efforts weren’t enough for the Pioneers to overcome being outscored 21-8 in the third quarter on Thursday at La Sierra University in their CalPac opener.
The Pioneers are now 1-13 on the season and have lost seven straight games.
On Thursday, they shot 35 percent from the field and were 2-12 from three, but led La Sierra (4-11, 1-1 CalPac) 22-19 at halftime. They were then outscored by 13 in the third quarter and never recovered.
The Pioneers’ next game is Saturday against University of Antelope Valley at 6:30 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
Pacific Union College 82, La Sierra 69
The Pioneers improved to 6-5 overall and 2-0 in CalPac play with a double-digit victory over La Sierra on Thursday in Riverside.
Elijah Green led all scorers with 26 points and hit six three-pointers, while Tim Ford had a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds. As a team, PUC hit 10 three-pointers and shot 42 percent from the field.
The Pioneers are on the road with the women’s’ team and will play University of Antelope Valley at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Varsity Boys Soccer
Napa 2, Justin-Siena 0
Finnigan Stuhan and Mauricio Gomez scored for the Grizzlies (6-2, 2-0 VVAL) Thursday night at Justin-Siena.
Justin-Siena head coach Felipe Nieto said his team “played a solid second half” and that William Melancon, Jordan Bowman-Davis, Ramiro Cendejas and Nick Zeiter played great defensively.
Nieto said his players “showed attitude, energy and, most importantly, improvement from our last game. We are happy with the outcome despite the loss. This team is playing with four freshmen and they are doing a solid job, too. We are improving and our No. 1 goal is to rebuild the soccer program, so playing strong teams like Napa will provide experience.”
Napa won its league opener on Dec. 20 at Sonoma Valley, 1-0, getting its goal from Erik Vargas. The Grizzlies will host Vintage (9-1-2, 2-0-1 VVAL) in the first Big Game of the season at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
Justin-Siena (1-3-1, 0-2 VVAL) visits Sonoma Valley on Tuesday.