The Vintage volleyball team opened its season in Santa Rosa on Tuesday night with a 25-22, 16-25, 25-22, 18-25, 15-10 nonleague victory over Cardinal Newman.
Kelsey Klungel amassed 24 kills, nine digs and three blocks for the Crushers. Olivia Ilsley racked up 18 digs, Maddie Klungel had six kills, five blocks, eight digs, six aces and 24 assists, Taylor Brandt had three kills, four blocks and three aces, Sarah Gauger had four kills, seven digs and 15 assists, and Alyssa Andrews had four kills and seven digs.
JV Volleyball
Cardinal Newman 2, Vintage 1
The Cardinals prevailed 25-17, 23-25, 15-13 in the visiting Crushers' season opener Tuesday night.
Vintage was led by the blocking presence of Olivia Osler and Julia Schuemann, while Sara Hand and Makenzie Wallace also contributed defensively.
Freshman Volleyball
Vintage 2, Cardinal Newman 0
Kate Kerr had five kills, Maddie McPhee five aces, Sophia Martin three aces and Evelyn Gillis two kills for the visiting Crushers in their season-opening 25-14, 25-19 victory Tuesday night.