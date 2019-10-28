{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday

Prep Girls Tennis

VVAL Championships at Vintage, doubles, 9 a.m. (singles championship at 11 a.m.)

Prep Volleyball

North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs, first round: No. 13 seed Vintage at No. 4 seed Monte Vista-Danville, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Prep Girls Golf

Napa at North Coast Section Division 1 Tournament, Lone Tree Golf Course, Antioch, 12 p.m.

College Volleyball

Napa Valley at Yuba, 6 p.m.

Prep Cross Country

VVAL Center Meet No. 3 at Spring Lake Park, 3:45 p.m.

St. Helena at Clear Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

NCS Championships, TBA

