Tuesday
Prep Girls Tennis
VVAL Championships at Vintage, doubles, 9 a.m. (singles championship at 11 a.m.)
Prep Volleyball
North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs, first round: No. 13 seed Vintage at No. 4 seed Monte Vista-Danville, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Prep Girls Golf
Napa at North Coast Section Division 1 Tournament, Lone Tree Golf Course, Antioch, 12 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
College Volleyball
Napa Valley at Yuba, 6 p.m.
Prep Cross Country
VVAL Center Meet No. 3 at Spring Lake Park, 3:45 p.m.
St. Helena at Clear Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
NCS Championships, TBA