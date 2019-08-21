{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday

Prep Girls Soccer

Roseland University Prep at St. Helena, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Santa Rosa at Napa, 5 p.m.

Professional Baseball

Sonoma Stompers at Napa Silverados, Miner Family Field at NVC, 5:05 p.m.

Friday

Prep Volleyball

American Canyon at Rodriguez, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Football

Wood at Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

Piedmont at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.

St. Patrick-St. Vincent at St. Helena, 7:30 p.m.

American Canyon at Deer Valley-Antioch, 7 p.m.

Napa at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.

Professional Baseball

Napa Silverados at Vallejo Admirals, Wilson Park, 6:35 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0