Thursday
Prep Girls Soccer
Roseland University Prep at St. Helena, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Santa Rosa at Napa, 5 p.m.
Professional Baseball
Sonoma Stompers at Napa Silverados, Miner Family Field at NVC, 5:05 p.m.
Friday
Prep Volleyball
American Canyon at Rodriguez, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Football
Wood at Vintage, Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.
Piedmont at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.
St. Patrick-St. Vincent at St. Helena, 7:30 p.m.
American Canyon at Deer Valley-Antioch, 7 p.m.
Napa at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.
Professional Baseball
Napa Silverados at Vallejo Admirals, Wilson Park, 6:35 p.m.