Monday
Prep Boys Water Polo
Sonoma Valley at Vintage, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Water Polo
Sonoma Valley at Vintage, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Golf
Justin-Siena, American Canyon, Vintage at NCS Division 1 Championship, Beau Pre GC, McKinleyville, 9 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Pacific Union College Prep at Pleasant Hill Adventist, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
College Women’s Soccer
Marin at Napa Valley, 2 p.m.
College Men’s Soccer
Napa Valley at American River, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Fort Bragg at St. Helena, 5:30 p.m.
Calistoga at Technology-Rohnert Park, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Water Polo
American Canyon at Vintage, 5 p.m.
Ukiah at Justin-Siena, NVC pool, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Water Polo
American Canyon at Vintage, 4 p.m.
Ukiah at Justin-Siena, NVC pool, 6 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Fort Bragg at St. Helena, 6 p.m.
Vintage at American Canyon, 6:30 p.m.
Calistoga at Roseland Collegiate Prep, 5 p.m.
Napa Christian at El Sobrante Christian, 5 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Petaluma, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
American Canyon at Vintage, 3:30 p.m.
Petaluma at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.
Napa at Casa Grande, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Golf
Justin-Siena at NCS Division 2 Championship/Individual Qualifier, Beau Pre GC, McKinleyville, 9 a.m.