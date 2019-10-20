{{featured_button_text}}

Monday

Prep Boys Water Polo

Sonoma Valley at Vintage, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Water Polo

Sonoma Valley at Vintage, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Golf

Justin-Siena, American Canyon, Vintage at NCS Division 1 Championship, Beau Pre GC, McKinleyville, 9 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Pacific Union College Prep at Pleasant Hill Adventist, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

College Women’s Soccer

Marin at Napa Valley, 2 p.m.

College Men’s Soccer

Napa Valley at American River, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Fort Bragg at St. Helena, 5:30 p.m.

Calistoga at Technology-Rohnert Park, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Water Polo

American Canyon at Vintage, 5 p.m.

Ukiah at Justin-Siena, NVC pool, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Water Polo

American Canyon at Vintage, 4 p.m.

Ukiah at Justin-Siena, NVC pool, 6 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Fort Bragg at St. Helena, 6 p.m.

Vintage at American Canyon, 6:30 p.m.

Calistoga at Roseland Collegiate Prep, 5 p.m.

Napa Christian at El Sobrante Christian, 5 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Petaluma, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

American Canyon at Vintage, 3:30 p.m.

Petaluma at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.

Napa at Casa Grande, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Golf

Justin-Siena at NCS Division 2 Championship/Individual Qualifier, Beau Pre GC, McKinleyville, 9 a.m.

