Tuesday
Youth Softball
Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association playoffs, first games of best-of-three series: Major Division, Soscol Auto Body vs. Binstock Enterprises, 6 p.m.; Senior Division, M.I.V. Insurance vs. A.M.P. Construction, 8 p.m.
Prep Boys Basketball
Napa Valley College Summer League games: Archbishop Hanna vs. Vallejo, 5 p.m.; Justin-Siena vs. Rodriguez, 6 p.m.; Vintage vs. American Canyon, 7 p.m.; Bethel vs. St. Helena, 8 p.m.
Joe DiMaggio Baseball
River City Outlaws at Napa, Justin-Siena field, 5:30 p.m.
Professional Baseball
Napa Silverados at Vallejo Admirals, Wilson Park, 6:35 p.m.
Little League All-Star Baseball
8-9-10 All-Star Section 1 Tournament at Garfield Park, TBA
Wednesday, July 17
