Thursday

College Volleyball

Antelope Valley at Pacific Union, 7 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

American Canyon at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.

Vintage at Petaluma, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Golf

Napa at American Canyon, Chardonnay GC, 3:30 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Sonoma Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Middletown at St. Helena, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Middletown at St. Helena, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

John Adams at Trinity Prep, CrossWalk Church gym, 4 p.m.

Justin-Siena at American Canyon, 6 p.m.

Petaluma at Vintage, 6 p.m.

Roseland Collegiate Prep at Calistoga, 6 p.m.

Middletown at St. Helena, 6 p.m.

Pacific Union College Prep at Pleasant Hill Adventist, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Water Polo

American Canyon at Justin-Siena, NVC pool, 4 p.m.

Napa at Ukiah, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Water Polo

American Canyon at Justin-Siena, NVC pool, 4 p.m.

Napa at Ukiah, 5 p.m.

Friday

College Men’s Soccer

Napa Valley at Las Positas-Livermore, 6:30 p.m.

College Women’s Soccer

Napa Valley at Shasta, 4 p.m.

College Volleyball

Napa Valley at Alameda, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Water Polo

Justin-Siena, Napa at Vintage Valley Tournament, NVC pool, 9 a.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Tomales at Calistoga, Logvy Park, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Football

Casa Grande at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.

Napa at Sonoma Valley, 7 p.m.

St. Helena at Kelseyville, 7:30 p.m.

American Canyon at Petaluma, 7 p.m.

