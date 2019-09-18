Thursday
College Volleyball
Antelope Valley at Pacific Union, 7 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
American Canyon at Justin-Siena, 3:30 p.m.
Vintage at Petaluma, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Golf
Napa at American Canyon, Chardonnay GC, 3:30 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Sonoma Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Middletown at St. Helena, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Middletown at St. Helena, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
John Adams at Trinity Prep, CrossWalk Church gym, 4 p.m.
Justin-Siena at American Canyon, 6 p.m.
Petaluma at Vintage, 6 p.m.
Roseland Collegiate Prep at Calistoga, 6 p.m.
Middletown at St. Helena, 6 p.m.
Pacific Union College Prep at Pleasant Hill Adventist, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Water Polo
You have free articles remaining.
American Canyon at Justin-Siena, NVC pool, 4 p.m.
Napa at Ukiah, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Water Polo
American Canyon at Justin-Siena, NVC pool, 4 p.m.
Napa at Ukiah, 5 p.m.
Friday
College Men’s Soccer
Napa Valley at Las Positas-Livermore, 6:30 p.m.
College Women’s Soccer
Napa Valley at Shasta, 4 p.m.
College Volleyball
Napa Valley at Alameda, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Water Polo
Justin-Siena, Napa at Vintage Valley Tournament, NVC pool, 9 a.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Tomales at Calistoga, Logvy Park, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Football
Casa Grande at Justin-Siena, 7 p.m.
Napa at Sonoma Valley, 7 p.m.
St. Helena at Kelseyville, 7:30 p.m.
American Canyon at Petaluma, 7 p.m.