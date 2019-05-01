Thursday
Prep Badminton
VVAL Tournament at American Canyon, doubles, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Sonoma Valley at Napa, 4 p.m.
Vintage at American Canyon, 4 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Petaluma, 4 p.m.
Prep Diving
North Coast Section trials at Concord Community Pool, 9 a.m.
Friday
Prep Badminton
VVAL Tournament at Petaluma, mixed doubles, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Track and Field
VVAL Championships at American Canyon, finals, TBA
Prep Softball
St. Helena at Cloverdale, 4 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Sonoma Valley at Napa, 4 p.m.
Vintage at American Canyon, 4 p.m.
St. Helena at Cloverdale, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Lacrosse
No. 2 seed Justin-Siena at No. 1 seed Casa Grande, VVAL championship game, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Lacrosse
No. 2 seed Justin-Siena at No. 1 seed Casa Grande, VVAL championship game, 7 p.m.
Prep Swimming
North Coast Section trials at Concord Community Pool, 10:30 a.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
North Coast Section Individual Tournament at Harbor Bay Club, Alameda, 10:30 a.m.