{{featured_button_text}}
Register Sports Logo

Thursday

Prep Badminton

VVAL Tournament at American Canyon, doubles, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Sonoma Valley at Napa, 4 p.m.

Vintage at American Canyon, 4 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Petaluma, 4 p.m.

Prep Diving

North Coast Section trials at Concord Community Pool, 9 a.m.

Friday

Prep Badminton

VVAL Tournament at Petaluma, mixed doubles, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Track and Field

VVAL Championships at American Canyon, finals, TBA

Prep Softball

St. Helena at Cloverdale, 4 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Sonoma Valley at Napa, 4 p.m.

Vintage at American Canyon, 4 p.m.

St. Helena at Cloverdale, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Lacrosse

No. 2 seed Justin-Siena at No. 1 seed Casa Grande, VVAL championship game, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Lacrosse

No. 2 seed Justin-Siena at No. 1 seed Casa Grande, VVAL championship game, 7 p.m.

Prep Swimming

North Coast Section trials at Concord Community Pool, 10:30 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

North Coast Section Individual Tournament at Harbor Bay Club, Alameda, 10:30 a.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags