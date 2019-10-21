{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday

College Women’s Soccer

Marin at Napa Valley 2 p.m.

College Men’s Soccer

Napa Valley at American River 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Fort Bragg at St. Helena 5:30 p.m.

Calistoga at Technology-Rohnert Park 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Water Polo

American Canyon at Vintage 5 p.m.

Ukiah at Justin-Siena, NVC pool 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Water Polo

American Canyon at Vintage 4 p.m.

Ukiah at Justin-Siena, NVC pool 6 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Fort Bragg at St. Helena 6 p.m.

Vintage at American Canyon 6:30 p.m.

Calistoga at Roseland Collegiate Prep 5 p.m.

Napa Christian at El Sobrante Christian 5 p.m.

Justin-Siena at Petaluma 6:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

American Canyon at Vintage 3:30 p.m.

Petaluma at Justin-Siena 3:30 p.m.

Napa at Casa Grande 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Golf

Justin-Siena at NCS Division 2 Championship/Individual Qualifier Beau Pre GC McKinleyville 9 a.m.

Wednesday

College Volleyball

Alameda at Napa Valley, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Mendocino at Calistoga, Logvy Park, 5 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Sonoma Valley at Vintage, 6:30 p.m.

St. Helena at Clear Lake, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

St. Helena at Clear Lake, 4 p.m.

Prep Cross Country

St. Helena at Willits, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Vintage at Sonoma Valley, 3:30 p.m.

