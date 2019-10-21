Tuesday
College Women’s Soccer
Marin at Napa Valley 2 p.m.
College Men’s Soccer
Napa Valley at American River 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Fort Bragg at St. Helena 5:30 p.m.
Calistoga at Technology-Rohnert Park 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Water Polo
American Canyon at Vintage 5 p.m.
Ukiah at Justin-Siena, NVC pool 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Water Polo
American Canyon at Vintage 4 p.m.
Ukiah at Justin-Siena, NVC pool 6 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Fort Bragg at St. Helena 6 p.m.
Vintage at American Canyon 6:30 p.m.
Calistoga at Roseland Collegiate Prep 5 p.m.
Napa Christian at El Sobrante Christian 5 p.m.
Justin-Siena at Petaluma 6:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
American Canyon at Vintage 3:30 p.m.
Petaluma at Justin-Siena 3:30 p.m.
Napa at Casa Grande 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Golf
Justin-Siena at NCS Division 2 Championship/Individual Qualifier Beau Pre GC McKinleyville 9 a.m.
Wednesday
College Volleyball
Alameda at Napa Valley, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Mendocino at Calistoga, Logvy Park, 5 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Sonoma Valley at Vintage, 6:30 p.m.
St. Helena at Clear Lake, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
St. Helena at Clear Lake, 4 p.m.
Prep Cross Country
St. Helena at Willits, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Vintage at Sonoma Valley, 3:30 p.m.